GTCO becomes first West African Bank to dual list on London stock exchange

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), widely recognized as Africa’s most profitable financial services group, has reached a landmark in its global expansion strategy with the successful admission of its ordinary shares to the Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) segment of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Official List. The shares have also commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

This milestone establishes GTCO Plc as the first financial services institution in West Africa to achieve a dual listing of its ordinary shares on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. Subject to applicable conditions, the company’s shares are expected to be transferable between both markets.

The listing follows the successful pricing of a fully marketed offering on the LSE, which raised $105 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of 2.29 billion new ordinary shares. The transaction drew substantial interest from a diverse group of high-quality, long-term institutional investors.

Simultaneously, the company announced plans to delist its existing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) from the FCA’s certificates representing securities category and to cancel their admission to trading on the LSE’s main market.

This development builds on the successful first tranche of GTCO’s equity capital raise program, which secured ₦209 billion in July 2024. The proceeds from the offering will be used to enhance the Group’s capital base, meet regulatory recapitalization targets, and drive strategic expansion across high-growth sectors and markets, both within and outside Nigeria.

The shares are expected to begin trading on or before 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on July 9, 2025, under the temporary ticker “GTHC.” Following the delisting of its GDRs, the company plans to transition the ticker to “GTCO,” with a formal announcement to follow.

Commenting on the listing, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, said:

“Today marks a major milestone—not just for GTCO, but for the future we see for African financial institutions on the global stage. We are incredibly proud to be the 1st Financial Services Institution in West Africa to list our ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, and even more honored by the trust placed in us by the investing community. For us, this was not just about raising capital. It was about validating the strength of our franchise, the clarity of our strategy, and the discipline with which we execute.”

He added:

“I would like to thank everyone who made this possible—our advisors and legal teams, our longstanding shareholders, the regulators both in Nigeria and in the UK, as well as the Nigerian government for creating an environment that supports our bold ambition and vision to be Africa’s leading financial services institution.”

The strong reception of GTCO’s offering underscores investor confidence in the Group’s governance, operational performance, and long-term growth outlook. It also reflects improving investor sentiment amid Nigeria’s recent macroeconomic reforms and a renewed commitment by the Central Bank of Nigeria to orthodox monetary policy, which has contributed to enhanced economic stability and revived optimism in Nigeria’s investment landscape.

About GTCO Plc

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc is one of Africa’s foremost financial institutions, known for consistent growth, operational excellence, and strong shareholder returns. Its diversified operations span banking, payments, asset management, and pension administration across eleven countries, including Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and other key African markets.