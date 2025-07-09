Obi refutes Abacha meeting, shares junta appointment letter

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has firmly denied allegations of ever working with or meeting the late military ruler, General Sani Abacha, clarifying the nature of his involvement in a 1996 federal assignment under the Abacha administration.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Obi shared an official letter dated 1996, which documented his appointment to a Federal Government Task Force on Ports Decongestion. The release of the letter was aimed at dispelling long-standing claims that he collaborated with Abacha’s authoritarian regime.

Our Engagement with General Abacha: Setting the Record Straight In consonance with my established principles of defending everything I am involved in, and in the interest of all men and women of goodwill, especially those committed to the pursuit of truth, I hereby attach the… pic.twitter.com/idz1syyrYn — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) July 9, 2025



Abacha, who ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998, is widely remembered for gross human rights abuses, suppression of opposition, and the embezzlement of billions in public funds. Over the years, critics have accused Obi of having secret ties with the regime, suggesting he played a role in supporting its activities.

However, Obi has now published official documentation to refute such claims, stating:

“In consonance with my established principles of defending everything I am involved in, and in the interest of all men and women of goodwill, especially those committed to the pursuit of truth, I hereby attach the letter which documents my co-opting, along with others, into the Taskforce on the decongestion of the Ports.”

In his statement, Obi reiterated that he never met General Sani Abacha, either before or during the period of the task force assignment. He emphasized that the nature of the appointment was civic and economic, not political.

The former Anambra State governor explained that the task force was formed to address operational inefficiencies at Nigeria’s ports, which were then significantly hindering trade and commercial activities. He stressed that his involvement was driven by a desire to improve the logistics landscape for businesses, rather than any political ambition or allegiance to the military regime.

While acknowledging that some critics may continue to misrepresent his past, Obi maintained that transparency remains central to his public life.

“This clarification is offered in the interest of truth, to reaffirm that our actions were driven solely by a sense of civic duty and not political ambition,” he wrote.

“I don’t expect this copious evidence to bury this Abacha case because the mischief makers have ulterior motives, but it’s being placed in the public space for posterity and in line with my transparency pledge to Nigerians on any issue I am involved in.”

Obi concluded by reaffirming his commitment to openness, noting that publishing the appointment letter aligns with his broader effort to uphold public accountability, especially on matters where his integrity has been questioned.