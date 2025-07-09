Utomi warns ADC coalition: ‘Power without purpose is futile’

Political economist and founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi, has offered a candid assessment of the recently unveiled opposition coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), cautioning that any alliance focused solely on seizing power without a broader national purpose is doomed to fail.

In an interview with ARISE News on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Utomi, who confirmed participating in early discussions that shaped the coalition, emphasized the urgent need for a values-driven approach to politics. He argued that meaningful political change must go beyond electoral calculations and include genuine commitment to rebuilding institutions and serving the people.

“If winning an election is the only reason for this, it’s not worth my time,” Utomi stated, expressing concerns that many members of the coalition were previously complicit in the nation’s political decline.

He stressed that the pursuit of political power must be rooted in a sincere desire to transform Nigeria, not in vengeance or the recycling of familiar power-seekers.

“Politics should not be about revenge or power for its own sake,” he said. “We must build a culture of applying thought to action.”

While he acknowledged that the coalition holds potential, Utomi noted that its credibility depends on whether it can show authentic contrition and a readiness to mentor a new generation of ethical leaders.

“The idea of this coalition sends a signal that we’re going to do a mea culpa,” he remarked. “Some of those involved may have contributed to Nigeria’s challenges, but if they are truly committed to mentoring younger, better-socialised leaders, that could be a turning point.”

He lamented what he described as the erosion of intellectual and ethical culture in the country, warning that Nigeria’s problems cannot be solved by mere rhetoric or transactional politics.

“Nigeria has suffered a collapse of culture. People don’t really seriously believe anymore that ideas solve problems. People just think everything is about, you know, dealing,” Utomi observed.

He urged the coalition to prioritize strategic thinking, long-term planning, and leadership development, rather than simply aiming for electoral victory.

“Don’t think that you can just boo-boo-ba-ba, get power. Oh, if we get power, we don’t know what to do with it. It’s not like that,” he said emphatically.

In closing, Utomi emphasized that without concrete solutions and a compelling vision for national renewal, the ADC-led coalition risks becoming yet another fleeting political experiment with no enduring impact.