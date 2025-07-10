Secret Service suspends six over Trump rally security lapse

Nearly a year after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the U.S. Secret Service has suspended six personnel without pay, facing continued scrutiny over security failures that nearly cost the former president his life. The agency confirmed disciplinary actions as part of a broader effort to overhaul its operational protocols and restore public trust.

Matt Quinn, the Secret Service’s deputy director, told CBS News that the employees received suspensions ranging from 10 to 42 days without pay or benefits. Upon returning, they were reassigned to restricted or lower-responsibility roles.

“We are laser-focused on fixing the root cause of the problem,” Quinn stated, defending the agency’s decision not to terminate any personnel.

“We aren’t going to fire our way out of this. We’re going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation.”

The shooting incident occurred on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, where a gunman, later identified as Thomas Crooks, opened fire. A bullet grazed Mr. Trump’s ear, killing one bystander and injuring two others before Crooks was neutralized by a Secret Service sniper.

“Secret Service is totally accountable for Butler,” Quinn emphasized.

“Butler was an operational failure and we are focused today on ensuring that it never happens again.”

Quinn explained that the disciplinary measures followed a federally mandated process and are part of a wider effort to rectify institutional shortcomings. Since the incident, the agency has implemented several structural changes, including the deployment of military-grade drones and new mobile command centers. These technologies allow for direct radio communication between Secret Service agents and local law enforcement—interoperability that was previously absent.

The Butler incident, along with a second thwarted assassination attempt in West Palm Beach, Florida weeks later, led to the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. The events also prompted multiple investigations and contentious hearings on Capitol Hill.

In December, a bipartisan House task force released a damning 180-page report that concluded the failures in Butler stemmed from deep-rooted issues in leadership and preparedness.

“The events of July 13, 2024, were tragic and preventable, and the litany of related security failures are unacceptable,” the report stated.

The report went on to criticize the agency for assigning key responsibilities to individuals with little or no experience in advance planning. It also cited a breakdown in coordination between the Secret Service and local law enforcement as a significant factor contributing to the breach.

Lawmakers noted that “preexisting issues in leadership and training created an environment” in which such failures were not only possible but, in hindsight, foreseeable.

As the agency faces calls for continued reform, Quinn made it clear the Secret Service is determined to learn from its mistakes and implement systemic changes to prevent similar threats in the future.