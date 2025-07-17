Canada reopens parents and grandparents sponsorship program

In a renewed effort to support family reunification, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that it will relaunch the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) on July 28, 2025, with plans to issue up to 10,000 invitations to potential sponsors. However, this year’s opportunity is limited to individuals who submitted an interest to sponsor form in 2020.

“IRCC will begin sending invitations via email over two weeks starting July 28,” the agency stated, urging applicants to monitor both their inbox and spam folders closely. “So, if you filled out the form in 2020 and haven’t heard back, this might be your chance.”

Understanding Canada’s Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP)

The PGP is a vital immigration stream that enables Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residency in Canada. Designed to strengthen family bonds, the program provides an opportunity for long-term reunification, allowing older family members to live permanently with their loved ones in Canada.

Eligibility for the 2025 PGP Round

According to IRCC, no new expressions of interest will be accepted this year. “Only those who submitted an interest in to sponsorship form in 2020 are eligible this year,” the department clarified.

Eligible individuals should anticipate emails from IRCC between July 28 and mid-August. If invited, applicants are required to submit their applications electronically through either:

The Permanent Residence Portal (for individual applicants), or

The Representative Permanent Residence Portal (if applying through an authorized representative).

No Invitation? Consider the Super Visa Option

For those who do not receive an invitation, there remains an alternative pathway: the Super Visa, which is tailored for long-term visits. “You can still bring your parents or grandparents to Canada on a super visa,” the notice reassures.

The Super Visa offers the following benefits:

Multiple entries valid for up to 10 years

The ability to stay up to 5 years per visit

A provision to extend the stay by an additional 2 years without leaving Canada

This option is especially beneficial for families seeking extended in-person time without the full permanent residence process.

At a Glance: Your Next Steps

Task Details Check eligibility You must have submitted an interest to sponsor form in 2020 Monitor your email Watch for IRCC invitations between July 28 and mid-August Submit your application Use the Permanent Residence Portal or Representative Portal No invitation? Explore the Super Visa for long-term family visits

Why This Program Matters

Canada’s PGP is a cornerstone of its immigration policy on family reunification, enabling immigrant families to bring their parents or grandparents to live with them permanently. Although the limited yearly intake and long waiting period may present challenges, staying informed and ready to respond improves your chances significantly.

Finally

With 10,000 PGP invitations set to be issued starting July 28, 2025, only those who submitted interest forms in 2020 are in the running. If you’re among them, be vigilant about your emails. For others, the Super Visa offers a flexible and effective alternative to bring loved ones closer.

Regardless of the route, if reuniting your family in Canada is the goal, a viable path still lies ahead.