Telecom operators raise alarm over rampant vandalism

Telecommunication providers under the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) have issued a stark warning about the rising wave of vandalism and theft targeting telecom infrastructure across the country. The association says the ongoing sabotage poses a serious threat to the quality of network services and the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

In a statement signed by ALTON Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, the group revealed that between May and July 2025, its member companies recorded numerous attacks on telecom installations across Rivers, Ogun, Osun, Imo, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory, among others.

These criminal activities have led to network blackouts, reduced service quality, and prolonged downtime, disrupting the lives and businesses of millions of Nigerians.

“This is not just theft, this is sabotage of critical national infrastructure,” ALTON emphasized, referring to the Federal Government Gazette No. 133, Volume 108 of March 17, 2021, which classified telecom infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

Investments in Jeopardy

ALTON expressed concern that these attacks are happening at a time when the industry is committing unprecedented resources toward infrastructure upgrades, equipment modernization, and nationwide expansion of fiber optic networks.

“Our industry has not seen this scale of investment in recent years. We are working round the clock to improve the quality of service nationwide, and we cannot afford these setbacks,” the association warned.

Items frequently stolen from telecom sites include:

• Power cables

• Rectifiers

• Fiber optic cables

• Batteries

• Diesel generators

• Solar panels

These components are integral to Nigeria’s digital economy, emergency services, financial systems, and security communications.

Black Market Fuels the Crisis

More troubling, according to ALTON, is the emergence of a black market for stolen telecom equipment. The group disclosed that items like batteries and solar panels are being resold for use in household and office inverter systems, while stolen diesel is sold illegally.

“If you buy stolen telecom equipment, you are not just complicit — you are part of the crime,” the statement warned the public.

Civil Projects Also Causing Damage

In addition to theft, ALTON noted a second wave of infrastructure destruction is being caused by road construction and civil works. Ongoing excavations along major highways and city roads have damaged underground fiber optic cables, causing further network outages and financial setbacks.

ALTON Calls for Urgent Security Intervention

To prevent a full-scale communications breakdown, ALTON is appealing to national security agencies — including the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Inspector General of Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) — to urgently intervene.

“We need coordinated national action by security agencies, all levels of government, regulators, the media, civil society, and the public. Our national security, economic stability, and digital future depend on it. The time to act is now,” said Engr. Adebayo.

ALTON also commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for launching a dedicated reporting platform for vandalism. Citizens can now report suspicious activities by emailing protect@ncc.gov.ng or dialing 622.

Context: CNII Policy and Historical Declarations

These rising threats come despite the federal government’s continued push to protect telecom assets. In August 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed an official gazette designating telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and criminalizing the destruction of such assets.

According to Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the ‘Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024’ was a major policy meant to protect ICT sector investments.

However, this was not the first attempt to secure telecom infrastructure. In June 2020, then Minister Isa Pantami announced a similar declaration under former President Muhammadu Buhari. That effort, unfortunately, failed to curb persistent attacks.