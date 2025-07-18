Nigerian Stock Market hits all record high

The Nigerian stock market reached a historic milestone on Wednesday, July 17, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) soared past the 130,000 mark for the first time, closing at 130,283.8 points. This represents a 1.02% gain from the previous day’s close of 128,967.1, powered by robust performances from major cement stocks and FIRSTHOLDCO.

Despite a slight decline in overall trading volume, market capitalization rose impressively to ₦82.4 trillion, reinforcing the market’s current bullish momentum and investor confidence.

Key Drivers of the Rally

• BUA CEMENT and DANGOTE CEMENT topped the gainers’ chart, climbing 10% and 9.99% respectively, while LAFARGE also closed in the green.

• The rally in cement stocks, particularly those classified as SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), played a significant role in lifting the market to this all-time high.

Market Activity Snapshot

• Current ASI: 130,283.8

• Previous ASI: 128,967.1

• Day Change: +1.02%

• Year-to-Date Performance: +26.58%

• Volume Traded: 1.19 billion shares

• Market Capitalization: ₦82.4 trillion

• Total Deals: 37,418

Top 5 Gainers

Stock Price Change Closing Price BUA CEMENT +10.00% ₦112.20 DANGOTE CEM +9.99% ₦473.30 CHAMS +9.96% ₦3.09 FIRSTHOLDCO +9.94% ₦35.40 ABCTRANS +9.85% ₦5.69

Top 5 Losers

Stock Price Change Closing Price MAYBAKER -10.00% ₦15.30 BERGER -10.00% ₦33.75 HMCALL -10.00% ₦4.68 RTBRISCOE -10.00% ₦3.42 JOHNHOLT -10.00% ₦9.00

Trading Volume Leaders

• ACCESSCORP led with 168 million shares traded.

• FIRSTHOLDCO followed with 86.4 million shares, reflecting strong investor appetite.

• ZENITHBANK came next at 83.3 million shares, while NB (Nigerian Breweries) and AIICO traded 68.5 million and 65.2 million shares, respectively.

Top 5 by Trading Value

Stock Value (₦ Billion) ZENITHBANK ₦6.2 NIG. BREWERIES ₦5.0 ACCESSCORP ₦4.6 FIRSTHOLDCO ₦3.0 UBA ₦2.9

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira)

• BUA CEMENT: +10.00%

• DANGOTE CEMENT: +9.99%

• LAFARGE: +6.54%

• NIGERIAN BREWERIES: +1.35%

• INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES: +0.37%

• FIDELITY BANK: -2.09%

• ARADEL: -0.95%

FUGAZ Banks:

• FIRSTHOLDCO: +9.94%

• ACCESSCORP: +2.43%

• UBA: -8.91%

• GTCO: -7.87%

• ZENITHBANK: -1.32%

Outlook

The market continues its bullish surge, with the ASI now firmly above the 130,000 mark. Analysts suggest that if investors remain confident and avoid interpreting current valuations as overbought, the index could challenge the next psychological threshold of 135,000 in the coming days.

The strong performance of blue-chip stocks, particularly in the industrial and banking sectors, has been pivotal in sustaining market momentum. However, traders are advised to watch for potential pullbacks, especially if profit-taking sets in.