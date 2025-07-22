Kenyan activist Mwangi freed on bail

Prominent Kenyan human rights advocate Boniface Mwangi, known for his outspoken stance against government abuses, was granted bail on Monday following his arrest over the weekend. Authorities charged him with the illegal possession of teargas canisters and a single blank rifle round allegedly found at his residence.

Mwangi’s arrest comes at a time of heightened tension in Kenya, particularly among civil society groups, amid growing concerns over the government’s treatment of its critics. The recent death of political blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody in June sparked nationwide protests, which have reportedly led to the deaths of approximately 50 people in clashes with security forces.

According to police, Mwangi, 42, was apprehended on Saturday. Officers reported recovering three unused teargas canisters, a “7.62mm blank round,” two phones, a laptop, and several notebooks from his home. The charge sheet reviewed by Reuters stated that Mwangi was “found in possession of noxious substances to wit three teargas canisters without lawful authority.” He also faced a separate count for unlawful possession of a single blank ammunition round.

Court proceedings drew large crowds, with hundreds of supporters and fellow activists filling the courtroom — many of them draped in Kenyan flags as a symbol of solidarity.

“They have no evidence,” Mwangi told reporters after the hearing, describing the case against him as “a big shame.”

His defense counsel expressed gratitude for the court’s decision to release him on bail, signaling a small but significant win for freedom of expression in a climate increasingly seen as repressive.

A former parliamentary candidate known for his anti-corruption stance, Mwangi has long been a central figure in Kenya’s civil rights landscape. His advocacy has extended beyond national borders — in May, he was deported from neighboring Tanzania after attending a court session in a treason case involving an opposition leader.

The controversy surrounding his arrest follows weeks of unrest fueled by public outrage over Ojwang’s death. Authorities had initially suggested suicide as the cause, but later reversed their stance and issued an apology after an autopsy revealed signs of physical assault.

These protests revived broader demonstrations that began last year, driven by frustration over the rising cost of living, alleged systemic police abuse, and deep-rooted corruption.

Mwangi’s case is now widely seen as a test of Kenya’s democratic resilience and its handling of dissent in a volatile political climate.