Nigeria: Four PDP senators defect to APC

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, officially welcomed four senators who have defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant boost to the APC’s strength in the upper legislative chamber.

The defecting lawmakers are Senator Ekong Samson (Akwa Ibom South), Senator Etim Bassey (Akwa Ibom North East), Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), and Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central).

In an unusual procedural move, the Senate suspended its standing rules to permit the attendance of several high-ranking APC figures. Among them were the party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; Osun State APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal; members of the House of Representatives; and former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, all present to witness the high-profile defections.

The shift further consolidates APC’s dominance in the 10th Senate, increasing its representation from 50 seats at the start of the current Assembly in June 2023 to 72. Conversely, the PDP’s representation has dwindled to 26 seats, following multiple defections from its ranks, as well as from the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Commenting on the development, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele emphasized that the move reflects the healthy workings of democracy. “For us, it is not just about the numbers. We have a serious job ahead to ensure that members and stakeholders remain committed to the ideals of our party. We are doing everything possible to move Nigeria to the next level, and we do not take this momentum for granted,” Bamidele stated.