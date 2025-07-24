Rwanda: Kagame sacks Prime Minister, appoints Central Bank official as successor

In a move that surprised many observers, Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, dismissed Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, who had held the position since July 2017. No official reason was provided for the decision.

Ngirente was immediately succeeded by Justin Nsengiyumva, the former Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda. The appointment was confirmed through an official government announcement, followed by Nsengiyumva’s public response on social media platform X.

Nyakubahwa Paul Kagame, Perezida wa Repubulika, amaze gushyiraho Minisitiri w’Intebe mushya ariwe Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva.

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda has today appointed Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva as Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/cnXAJTuoa3 — Rwanda Government Communications (@RwandaOGS) July 23, 2025



In his statement, Nsengiyumva expressed gratitude and pledged his commitment to national service:

“I will serve Rwanda with humility and dedication.”

Ngirente, who served as the country’s 11th prime minister since independence, leaves behind a nearly eight-year tenure marked by key economic reforms and development programs.

Under the provisions of Rwanda’s constitution, the appointment of a new prime minister signals the start of a broader cabinet reformation, which must be completed within 15 days of the appointment.

As of the time of this report, no further details have been released by the presidency regarding the rationale behind the leadership change or the structure of the forthcoming cabinet.