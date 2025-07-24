Why Ihedioha is Owerri zone’s trump card for 2027 Imo Governorship. By Mike Nwachukwu

About two weeks ago, this month of July 2025, the crème de la crème of the Imo State Owerri zone’s political elite and leadership converged at the country home of Chief Tony Chukwu (aka Enweghi Ihe Kariri Chukwu), to pay their last respects to his late stepmother. Beneath the solemnity of that gathering lay an undercurrent of political recalibration.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Mike Nwachukwu, a political scientist, oil and gas businessman and former candidate for the Senate of Nigeria, holds the chieftaincy title of “Mpi Dike Egbelu Obube”.

As I watched Chief Longers Anyanwu – (Ebubedike Obowo), address the political leadership of Owerri Zone in the presence of Okigwe Zone’s traditional and political elite, I knew instantly: the political courtship between Owerri and Okigwe in anticipation of the 2027 Imo Governorship election had unofficially begun.



A STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE: ALLIANCE OR ANOMALY?

It is my earnest hope that both Zones will build on the success of that informal convergence and initiate formal engagement. The reality is simple and unchanging: Owerri Zone with its nine LGAs cannot produce a Governor alone. Okigwe Zone, with six LGAs, equally cannot. But together? A combined fifteen LGAs present a formidable voting bloc. When bolstered by just three LGAs from Orlu Zone, the constitutional threshold of two-thirds of Imo’s 27 LGAs, the path to victory becomes mathematically and politically viable. Hence, it becomes imperative that Owerri Zone gets its act together. The time for fragmentation is over. Even the current Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, echoed similar sentiments when Owerri Zone leaders visited him months ago.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT: A CYCLE OF MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

In 2019, during the buildup to the general elections, over 15 Owerri Zone aspirants jostled for the APGA ticket. APGA, at the time, was seen as the most promising vehicle to take power from the embattled APC administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha. The PDP had been largely discredited in the eyes of many Imolites.

The APC, weakened by Okorocha’s insistence on fielding his son-in-law, fractured. Internal dissent crippled cohesion. Meanwhile, Owerri aspirants in both APC and APGA failed to unite behind a consensus candidate. The result? Senator Ifeanyi Araraume from Okigwe Zone emerged as APGA’s candidate, while Senator Hope Uzodinma clinched what remained of APC after Okorocha’s defection to AA. The same script played out in 2023 during the Labour Party primaries. Multiple aspirants from Owerri Zone could not close ranks, which allowed Senator Athan Achonu from Okigwe Zone to emerge.

Ironically, in 2019, what saved Owerri Zone was that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, despite coming from a then-weakened PDP, emerged as the consensus candidate. The Zone rallied around him, and he won. But fate would take a twist. The Supreme Court upturned his victory on January 14, 2020, installing Senator Hope Uzodinma the very next day.

DÉJÀ VU: THE SAME MISTAKES LOOMING IN 2027

Today, the same divisive script is replaying. Armed with the illusion of “The Imo Charter of Equity,” several political gladiators from Owerri Zone, particularly those with perceived proximity to the Governor, are already positioning themselves for 2027. Each imagines he is the “anointed one”. Each believes his relationship with the Governor guarantees his emergence.

BUT HERE’S WHAT I FORESEE

His Excellency will encourage them all, subtly, quietly; each with a small financial lifeline to fuel their ambition. And with champagne in hand, each aspirant will return home convinced he alone has received the Governor’s “secret endorsement.” Eventually, the Governor will summon Owerri’s core political leaders and mandate them to present a consensus candidate. They will return, excited, and convene a meeting. But, as always, no one will step down for the other.

In desperation, they will go back to the Governor who, smiling that signature infectious smile, will ask: “How am I supposed to choose a candidate for Nde Owerri?” And with just days to the primary, the Zone will be in disarray again, seven to ten aspirants splitting Owerri’s delegate votes. And when the dust settles, as my politically astute kinsman once quipped, “ANY BUSH CAN BE A MONKEY’S OWN!” The same tragedy of 2019 (APGA & APC) and 2023 (Labour Party) will repeat.

THE ROADMAP: FOUR UNSHAKABLE IMPERATIVES

1. Retire the Charter of Equity 2.0

This document has become more of a political pacifier than a binding principle. Even the Governor’s most recent remarks, stating that he seeks a successor to sustain his legacy, regardless of Zone, are a clear signal. The Charter has grown a K-Leg – A Vindication of Mike Nwachukwu.

Hon. Declan Emelumba, Imo’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, put it more pointedly during a radio interview:

i. The Charter is not law and therefore not enforceable.

ii. In 2023, despite its existence, all three Zones fielded candidates.

iii. The Charter did not prevent legal challenges to the election. Therefore, it holds no binding power in 2027.

2. Back a Candidate with Proven Political Network and Resources

From the credible pool that will remain, we must file behind one with a strong and resilient political structure across all 305 Electoral Wards and the financial muscle to prosecute a statewide campaign.

3. Secure Strategic Tickets Across Parties

Owerri Zone must ensure representation not only in the ruling party but also in all other major political platforms, both existing and emergent.

4. Formal, Structured Engagement with Okigwe Zone

We must move beyond informal handshakes and gossip alliances. The path forward is a deliberate, structured partnership with Okigwe Zone, a reconciliation of interests and agendas. Only then can both Zones jointly approach Orlu Zone. I’ve previously proposed a template for this engagement. If it’s suitable, adopt it. If not, adjust it to our reality. But ignoring Okigwe’s agenda is self-deceit. And by ignoring them we will most probably unwittingly push them into the waiting hands of Orlu Zone!

THE CONCLUSION: ONE MAN FOR THE MOMENT

After deep reflection, I have reached this conclusion: The one man from Owerri Zone who possesses the political will, the administrative depth, and the grassroots strength to fight for the Governorship in today’s Imo State is H.E. Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha. Others may have the credentials to be Governor. But only one can truly win the fight – and that is Ihedioha. While I have long shared cordial relations with him, we’ve never been on the same political page.

My conclusion is borne not of emotion, but of dispassionate analysis. He approaches politics with clinical efficiency. His Rebuild Imo structure reaches every corner of the state. His charisma mobilizes men, women, and youth alike. He is a household name; a political capital earned over years, not conjured by chance.

I don’t know the details of his financial capacity, but I have no doubt that he can marshal the resources needed, directly or indirectly.

He is tested. His political résumé speaks volumes: Committee Chair, Majority Whip, Deputy Speaker, Acting Speaker, and, for seven purposeful months, Governor of Imo State. Those seven months remain, in the eyes of many, a benchmark for transparent governance, security reform, and infrastructural development. His TSA Reforms, Centralized Billing, and Open Governance Model laid the foundation upon which today’s administration continues to build.

As those of us from the the Owerri zone engage Okigwe zone, and eventually Orlu Zone, Owerri zone must present its strongest hand.

Chief Ihedioha is not just our trump card, he is our joker!

I have made my point. I’ve stated my case. If you disagree, counterpoint my arguments.

Let’s have a robust exchange of ideas, devoid of name-calling or pedestrian distractions.

Let us elevate the conversation for the sake of Imo State.