EU to launch new biometric border system by October

European authorities have formally announced that the long-anticipated Entry/Exit System (EES) will officially be implemented on October 12, 2025, bringing a major shift in how non-European Union (EU) travelers are processed at the region’s external borders. After years of delay and technical adjustments, the European Union is moving forward with its advanced digital border control initiative aimed at improving security and streamlining travel across the Schengen Area.

This launch will also pave the way for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), a pre-entry requirement for visa-exempt visitors, now slated to go into effect in late 2026.

Understanding the Entry/Exit System (EES)

The EES is an automated system that will digitally track non-EU nationals entering or exiting the Schengen Zone for short stays—typically up to 90 days within a 180-day window. Replacing the traditional manual passport stamping process, the EES will record key personal and biometric data, including:

Full name and passport details

Biometric identifiers such as fingerprints and facial images

Exact dates and border locations of entry and exit

This system aims to enhance the accuracy of border checks, reduce illegal overstays, and speed up legitimate travel.

Confirmed Start Date and Phased Rollout

The European Commission has confirmed that the EES will be activated on October 12, 2025, following multiple delays linked to infrastructure and software readiness. The rollout will occur over a 180-day transition period, during which:

Only a limited number of border crossings will initially adopt the system.

The rollout will gradually expand to include more checkpoints.

By the end of the six-month period, 100% of relevant border points are expected to be using the EES.

The collection of biometric data will be scaled up during this time, although exact start dates for biometric onboarding remain unconfirmed. Travelers are advised to follow regular updates for potential changes.

ETIAS: What to Expect and When

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will act similarly to the U.S. ESTA or Canada’s eTA. Once operational, it will apply to citizens of visa-free countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and others who are visiting Europe.

Key details of the ETIAS include:

Mandatory online application prior to travel

Valid for three years or until the passport expires

A simple form with security and background checks

Initially planned cost of €7 (expected to increase)

New Timeline for ETIAS Launch: Late 2026

Originally expected to launch in 2025, ETIAS has now been delayed to the fourth quarter of 2026, as announced by the European Council on March 5, 2025. This revised timeline is linked directly to the EES rollout, upon which ETIAS depends for background data verification. Final approval of the new ETIAS schedule is pending European Parliament consent.

ETIAS Fee May Rise to €20

While the initial ETIAS application fee was set at €7, EU officials have suggested a likely increase to around €20, citing operational and administrative cost considerations.

Implementation: Transition and Grace Periods

Once ETIAS is introduced, authorities will include two buffer periods to ease implementation:

Transitional Period (First 6 months): Travelers can still enter the EU without ETIAS if they meet all other entry criteria. Grace Period (Following 6 months): First-time entrants are exempt from ETIAS, but repeat visitors must obtain prior authorization.

These periods are intended to reduce confusion and minimize disruptions at airports and land borders.

Implications for Travelers

If you’re planning to travel to Europe in late 2025 or 2026, consider the following:

Biometric data collection and digital border entry logs will begin in October 2025.

Expect potential longer processing times during the initial rollout.

ETIAS will not be mandatory until at least late 2026, but planning ahead is advisable.

Consult airlines or travel agents for the latest guidance, especially during the transition.

With the official launch of the Entry/Exit System in October 2025, the EU is set to modernize its border management and security infrastructure. The system marks a significant transformation from manual to automated processes. Following closely behind is ETIAS, which will introduce a new level of pre-travel screening for millions of global travelers.

While both systems aim to enhance safety and efficiency, they also introduce new responsibilities for visitors, making early preparation essential for a smooth journey into Europe.