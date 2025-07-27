Fire Erupts on American Airlines Plane During Takeoff in Denver, Passengers Evacuate Safely

An American Airlines flight headed for Miami was forced to abort takeoff at Denver International Airport on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a malfunction in its landing gear caused a tire to burst and led to a brake fire. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. local time and triggered a full emergency response.

The aircraft involved, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating as Flight 3023, had just begun its takeoff roll when the pilots noticed signs of mechanical trouble. Witnesses reported hearing a loud pop followed by smoke billowing from the rear of the plane. Airport officials later confirmed that the issue originated from the plane’s landing gear, where one of the tires failed, leading to a small fire in the brake system.

Emergency crews responded swiftly as the pilots brought the plane to a stop on the runway. All 173 passengers and six crew members on board were evacuated using the aircraft’s emergency slides. The Denver Fire Department managed to extinguish the fire promptly before it could spread.

According to airport authorities and American Airlines, one passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries sustained during the evacuation, while five others were treated at the scene and released. Videos and photos shared by passengers on social media showed people sliding down to the tarmac and running away from the aircraft as smoke rose from beneath it.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the malfunction. In a statement, American Airlines confirmed that the aircraft experienced a mechanical issue involving the landing gear and has since been taken out of service for a thorough inspection.

The airline apologized to affected passengers and praised the crew for their quick actions that ensured everyone’s safety. A replacement aircraft was later arranged to complete the journey to Miami.

Operations at Denver International Airport were briefly disrupted, with a ground stop issued for about an hour before normal activities resumed.

This incident comes at a time when the Boeing 737 MAX series continues to face intense scrutiny over safety concerns. However, aviation experts have noted that Saturday’s event was effectively managed and underscores the importance of well-coordinated emergency procedures.