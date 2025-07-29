The Super Falcons of Nigeria have once again proven their dominance in African women’s football by lifting the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy for the 10th time. Their remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over host nation Morocco in the final, held in Rabat, has not only brought joy to millions of Nigerians but also strengthened the country’s image on the global stage.

Upon returning home, the team was given a hero’s welcome at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where they presented the trophy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The President, alongside First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, celebrated the victory as a national achievement, praising the players for their courage, unity, and resilience.

In recognition of their outstanding performance, President Tinubu conferred the prestigious national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all 24 players and 11 members of the coaching and support staff. He also awarded each player the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each staff member received $50,000. Additionally, all team members were given three-bedroom apartments at the Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Abuja.

Beyond the federal gesture, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledged ₦10 million for each team member, while current and former Super Eagles players, including William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, and Ola Aina, also contributed ₦1 million each to show solidarity and appreciation.

But the victory meant more than just trophies and rewards. It became a national moment of unity. In a country rich in diversity, the Super Falcons brought Nigerians together—north and south, Christian and Muslim, young and old. Football once again served as a powerful reminder of how sports and entertainment transcend the lines that often divide us.

Entertainment, indeed, remains one of Nigeria’s most influential tools on the global stage. From Afrobeats to Nollywood, and now through sports like football, Nigeria continues to capture the world’s attention. These moments highlight the positive stories of the country—stories of talent, strength, and national pride.

As the celebrations continue, the Super Falcons’ triumph is more than a win on the field—it is a win for the soul of the nation, proving that when Nigerians come together with a common goal, the results are unstoppable.