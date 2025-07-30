U.S.: Kamala Harris says she won’t run for California governor

Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday, July 31, 2025, that she will not pursue a gubernatorial campaign in California’s 2026 election, ending months of speculation about her political future.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor,”

the 60-year-old Oakland native and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee said in a statement.

“I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election.”

She added,

“For now, my leadership, and public service, will not be in elected office.”

The decision not to enter the governor’s race leaves open the possibility for Harris to make a second presidential bid in 2028. Her brief 2024 campaign, which followed President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from reelection, ended before the primaries, sparking widespread speculation about her next move.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Harris was weighing several options: a potential gubernatorial campaign, another White House run, or stepping back from elected politics altogether.

A source close to Harris told CBS News that while she had “seriously considered” running for governor, she ultimately determined she could have a broader impact at the national level.

“She grappled with it,”

the source said.

“There were a lot of conversations over the last few months. But she’s been a public servant for her whole career.”

The source added that Harris also wants time to experience life as a private citizen.

Though she was drawn to the idea of leading her home state, Harris is reportedly exploring alternative avenues to remain active in public life. These include possibly writing a book, launching a nonprofit organization, and campaigning for Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“She genuinely has not decided about a 2028 presidential run,”

the source said, noting that not running for governor

“keeps the door open”

for a future presidential campaign.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have returned to California. Emhoff has resumed his legal career and teaches law at the University of Southern California.

Below is the full statement released by Harris:

“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear.

I am a devout public servant, and from the earliest days of my career, I have believed that the best way I could make a difference in people’s lives and fight for a better future was to improve the system from within. And it has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation—as a prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and Vice President.

In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor. I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election. I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service—service to their communities and to our nation. At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking—committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.

For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.

In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”

While her path forward remains uncertain, Harris’ decision signals that her influence in national Democratic politics is far from over.