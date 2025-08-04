Amusan clinches 5th hurdles title at 2025 AFN trials in Lagos

Nigeria’s World Record‑holder, Tobi Amusan, again ruled the women’s 100 m hurdles at the 2025 Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) National Trials, held at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, securing her fifth consecutive title in a commanding 12.57 s performance.

Women’s 100 m Hurdles

Competing with precision from the gun, Amusan surged ahead before hurdle three and maintained her lead to finish in 12.57 s. Adaobi Tabugbo followed over a half second later in 13.03 s, while Faith Osamuyi crossed the line in 13.36 s to complete the podium.

Men’s 400 m

In the men’s 400 m final, Gafar Badmus triumphed with 45.71 s, beating Ezekiel Asuquo (2nd in 46.29 s) and David Akhalu (3rd in 46.91 s).

Women’s 400 m

A dramatic twist in the women’s 400 m saw veteran Patience Okon‑George disqualified for a false start. That opened the door for African U‑20 champion Favour Onyah, who seized the opportunity, winning in 52.69 s, ahead of Opeyemi Deborah Oke (silver) and Anita Enaruna (bronze).

Women’s 100 m Flat

Another standout performance came from Chioma Cynthia Nweke, who dethroned defending champion Olayinka Olajide with a winning time of 11.27 s. Olajide took second in 11.39 s, while Iyanuoluwa Bada claimed third at 11.45 s.

What This Means

Amusan’s dominance on the national stage underscores Nigeria’s puncher’s preparation for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

The women’s sprint and quarter‑mile victories by young athletes like Nweke and Onyah highlight the depth of up‑and‑coming talent.

With Okon‑George out, Onyah’s victory signals a potential shift in Nigeria’s women’s 400m hierarchy.

What to Watch Next

Whether Amusan can replicate this dominance at the World Championships, where she remains among the favourites.

Whether Chioma Nweke and Favour Onyah can maintain their form on continental and global platforms.

If displacement in the women’s 400 m category will continue to evolve as young talent challenges established athletes.

Nigeria’s 2025 AFN National Trials showcased a compelling mix of experience and emerging talent. With several athletes preparing for international competition later this year, this event served as both a reaffirmation of established excellence and a launching pad for new national stars.