Obi wants to serve, not rule – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has reaffirmed her support for former presidential candidate Peter Obi, citing his selfless leadership and deep commitment to national progress as the basis for her endorsement.

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, Adichie described Obi as fundamentally different from many other political figures, stating he is neither driven by ego nor desperation for power.

“He (Obi) doesn’t need to be president. He wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but he doesn’t need to be. And that is a very important distinction. There are people who are desperate to become president, not because they have any good intentions for the country, but because of their egos,” she said.

The award-winning novelist explained that her support for Obi is “rooted in my love for this country” and a firm belief that, with the right leadership, Nigeria “can be better than we are.”

She went on to praise Obi’s values, humility, and sense of public accountability, highlighting qualities that, in her view, distinguish him from other politicians.

“Peter Obi is not a person who expects you to thank him for doing his job as a leader, because to him it’s his job. There’s a sense, I think, in Peter Obi that he’s accountable to the people. He doesn’t think that somehow he will lord it over people,” she noted.

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Adichie described Obi as “one of the simplest men I have ever known,” noting that his core values and character have remained consistent for over 15 years.

“The person I knew 15 years ago is still the same in terms of his values. He is genuine, consistent, and curious—qualities that I believe are essential in a leader,” she added.

When asked about the prospect of Obi not being on the presidential ballot in 2027, Adichie expressed reluctance to consider that possibility.

“I don’t want to talk in specifics about how I will feel if he’s not the presidential candidate. I don’t want to think about that yet because we don’t know what will happen.”

Adichie was a vocal supporter of Peter Obi during Nigeria’s 2023 presidential elections. Her endorsement, which included social media tributes, a personal birthday message, and a dedicated video, generated widespread attention. In a 2022 tribute, she affectionately referred to him as “my big bro” and expressed confidence in his vision for Nigeria.

After the 2023 elections, where Obi placed third behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adichie wrote an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, challenging the credibility of the Nigerian electoral process and advising caution in recognising what she described as a flawed election. Her physical presence at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja further emphasized her strong support for Obi and his political journey.

Peter Obi has since declared his intention to contest again in the 2027 presidential election.