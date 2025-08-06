Ghana Military Helicopter Crash killed Defense Minister, Presidency directs all national flags flown at half-mast

Ghana Military Helicopter Crash killed Defense Minister, Presidency directs all national flags flown at half-mast
USAfricaonline.com : The presidency of Ghana has directed that all national flags across the country be flown at half-mast, following the military helicopter crash that killed 8 people on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The victims include Ghana’s Minister for Defense, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

The helicopter crashed on their way to Obuasi to attend the launch of the “Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme”, which seeks to combat illegal mining.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has extended his condolences to Ghana’s President John Mahama and the people of Ghana: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana that has taken the lives of the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Environment, and the entire crew. My heartfelt condolences go out to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that the people of Sierra Leone stand in solidarity with you as you mourn this profound loss. We are with you in your grief.”

