Trump seeks end to no-cash bail, nationwide crackdown on crime in U.S. cities

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a sweeping federal initiative aimed at tackling violent crime in Washington, D.C., and other major U.S. cities, calling on Congress to pass tougher national crime laws.

During a White House press conference on Monday, August 11, 2025, Trump announced that the District of Columbia’s police department would come under federal control and that 800 National Guard troops would be deployed to the city. He also urged lawmakers to roll back bail reforms in cities like Chicago and New York that allow certain defendants to be released before trial without posting cash bail.

“Every place in the country where you have no-cash bail is a disaster,” Trump declared, urging Republicans to advance the proposal through the closely divided House and Senate.

The president said the Justice Department would be tasked with drafting the bill. However, questions remain over how the federal government could override state-level no-cash bail policies, which are generally determined locally.

Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, expressed strong support for Trump’s plan and called for stricter measures against juvenile offenders. “I can’t arrest them. I can’t prosecute them. They go to family court and they get to do yoga, and arts and crafts. Enough. It changes today,” Pirro said.

Advocates for bail reform argue that cash bail systems unfairly penalize low-income defendants and disproportionately impact minority communities. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, in a nonpartisan study, found no evidence that eliminating cash bail leads to increased crime, contradicting claims made by many conservatives.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill appeared caught off guard by Trump’s remarks. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the president’s stance on crime in the capital but did not directly address the proposed legislation. Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer pledged to advance legislation “protecting Americans in their capital city.” A Republican committee spokesperson added that the proposal would also permit individuals aged 18 and above in Washington to be tried as adults and prevent youth offenders from receiving sentences below mandatory minimums.