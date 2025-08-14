Georgia to introduce mandatory work permits for foreigners

Beginning March 1, 2026, Georgia will enforce a new policy requiring most foreign nationals to secure a valid work permit before engaging in any form of employment within the country. This marks a significant shift from the nation’s current approach, where such permits are not a prerequisite for foreign workers.

A Closer Look at the Upcoming Changes

For years, Georgia has maintained one of the region’s most open labor policies. Foreign nationals could work legally provided they held a valid visa, residence permit, or enjoyed visa-free entry, with no requirement for a dedicated work permit.

That will change in 2026.

Under the new rules, both foreign employees and self-employed individuals will be required to obtain a work permit. Employers will be tasked with applying on behalf of their foreign staff.

Who Will Be Affected?

The requirement will cover a broad range of foreign workers, but certain groups will be exempt.

✅ A work permit will be mandatory for:

Foreign employees working for companies in Georgia

Self-employed foreign nationals, including freelancers and consultants

❌ Exemptions include:

Holders of permanent residence

Refugees, asylum seekers, and holders of valid investment residence permits

Government officials have indicated that further exemptions will be clarified in upcoming regulations.

Transition Period for Current Workers

Foreign nationals already working in Georgia prior to March 1, 2026, will have until January 1, 2027, to obtain their work permit. This one-year grace period is intended to give existing workers time to comply with the new system.

Processing Timeline

According to government statements, the standard processing time for a work permit will be up to 30 calendar days. However, it remains uncertain how straightforward or complex the application process will be in practice.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Working without a permit will attract fines for both the foreign worker and the employer. Repeat offenses could result in doubled or even tripled fines, making compliance a priority for companies hiring international staff.

Implications for Employers

Businesses in Georgia that rely on foreign expertise will face:

Additional administrative requirements beyond visas and residence permits

Increased operational costs

Extended onboarding timelines

Potential delays or denials in securing key staff

These changes may force companies to reassess their hiring strategies for international talent.

Government’s Rationale

Authorities have explained that the reform aims to tighten oversight of the labor market. Concerns have been raised about foreign nationals entering on tourist visas and working illegally. By introducing work permits, the government seeks to:

Monitor foreign labor participation

Reduce unauthorized employment

Safeguard opportunities for local workers

What Comes Next

While the framework has been announced, detailed regulations covering eligibility, application procedures, and additional exemptions are still to be released in the coming months.

Georgia’s new work permit system represents a major shift in its employment policy for foreign nationals. Both workers and employers should begin preparations now, as the era of arriving and working without prior authorization is coming to an end.