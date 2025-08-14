U.S. Approves $346 Million Weapons Sale to Nigeria

USAfricaonline.com : The U.S. Department of Defense has announced the approval granted by the U.S State Department for the potential sale of munitions, including precision bombs and rockets, to Nigeria. The deal is valued at almost $346 million. “The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organizations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale”, according to the Pentagon, on August 13, 2025..

Some of the major weapons contractors in the deal include Lockheed Martin, RTX Missiles and Defense, and BAE Systems.

Meanwhile, the U.S Congress has been notified, and its congressional affirmation is required. In 2022, the U.S. approved a $997-million weapons sale to Nigeria.

Nigeria says it needs the weapons to improve security and fight jihadists and insurgents in the country