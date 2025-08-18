New Zealand to end paper student visa applications

New Zealand is moving closer to a fully digital immigration process, with paper applications for international student visas set to be discontinued next month. Beginning September 18, all applications under six student visa categories will only be accepted through Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) upgraded online platform, ADEPT.

The transition began on August 18, when applicants for English Language, Exchange, Fee-Paying, Pathway, New Zealand Government Scholarship, and Foreign Government Supported student visas were automatically redirected to the digital system.

According to INZ, paper applications already submitted before August 17 will still be processed, but draft submissions must be completed and lodged no later than September 17. Any incomplete drafts after that date will be deleted, officially ending the hybrid system.

Part of a Wider Reform

This shift is a key element of Our Future Services—a seven-year modernization programme led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). The initiative aims to consolidate all visa categories onto the ADEPT platform.

Since its launch in 2021, ADEPT has successfully integrated major visa classes, including visitor, accredited employer work, and permanent resident visas. INZ describes the system as the foundation for a “trusted, world-class immigration service” that will improve efficiency for both applicants and staff.

Officials explain that the digital platform will shorten processing times, provide clearer updates on application status, and expand self-service options. INZ noted in a statement that the online process is designed to be simpler, faster, and more user-friendly. In addition, updated information sheets and checklists are being distributed to education providers and visa agents to ease the transition.

Timely Move Amid Rising Demand

The decision comes at a critical time, as international student enrollment rebounds following the pandemic. To avoid delays that could disrupt academic schedules, INZ has advised students to apply at least three months before their intended travel date.

Education remains one of New Zealand’s most important export industries, generating an estimated NZ$3.7 billion annually before the 2020 border closures. Streamlined visa processing is seen as vital for universities, language schools, and other institutions competing globally with Australia, Canada, and the UK for international students.

What You Should Know

The overhaul of student visa processing is part of a broader set of education and immigration reforms:

Education Export Growth: According to an earlier government report cited by Nairametrics, New Zealand is targeting a doubling of international education’s value to NZ$7.2 billion by 2034, up from NZ$3.6 billion. Student numbers are projected to grow from 83,700 in 2024 to 119,000 by 2034. To support this, work restrictions will be eased, allowing international students more than the current 20 hours of part-time work per week.

According to an earlier government report cited by Nairametrics, New Zealand is targeting a doubling of international education’s value to NZ$7.2 billion by 2034, up from NZ$3.6 billion. Student numbers are projected to grow from 83,700 in 2024 to 119,000 by 2034. To support this, work restrictions will be eased, allowing international students more than the current 20 hours of part-time work per week. Family Reunification: From September 29, the government will introduce the Parent Boost visa. This new category allows temporary residents to bring parents for extended stays of up to 10 years. The visa permits entry for five years at a time, renewable for another five-year term. Although it does not lead to permanent residence, it is designed to help skilled migrants remain connected to their families.

Together, these reforms highlight New Zealand’s strategic efforts to enhance its global appeal as a destination for both international students and skilled professionals.