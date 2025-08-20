Peter Obi links rising insecurity to poverty and unemployment

Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has attributed Nigeria’s worsening insecurity to the high levels of unemployment and poverty across the country.

Obi, in a statement shared via his official X handle on Wednesday, reacted to the killing of 13 worshippers inside a mosque in Katsina State, describing the attack as “yet another needless bloodletting.”

Reports indicate that at least 13 people were killed when armed bandits invaded a mosque in Unguwan Mantau, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The former governor of Anambra State condemned the killings, stressing that the incident was particularly tragic because it involved people who had gathered to worship their Creator. He described the attack as unacceptable and a reflection of how cheap human life has become in Nigeria.

“Rising from the euphoria of the recent improved performance of our security operatives—which led to the arrest of critical terrorist elements and attracted commendation both from me and internationally—ugly and deplorable news has now emerged from Katsina State: the brutal killing of 13 worshippers in a mosque.

“So long as we fail to address crucial social challenges such as unemployment, and so long as we continue to operate a system that drives more people into multidimensional poverty, we will continue to experience these ugly consequences,” Obi wrote.

He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the wider worshipping community, praying for comfort and healing during their time of grief.