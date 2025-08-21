Africa deserves two permanent seats at the UN Security Council, says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed calls for reforms at the United Nations, insisting that Africa must be granted permanent representation on the Security Council. Speaking on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at the plenary session on peace and stability during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, Tinubu argued that the continent deserves two permanent seats with full privileges, as well as additional non-permanent seats. He based his appeal on the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, both of which outline Africa’s position on UN reform.

“It is the view of Nigeria that Africa’s quest for fair and equitable representation in the UN Security Council is a just and fair demand,” Tinubu said.

“Indeed, Africa deserves two seats in the permanent category, with all its prerogatives and privileges, including the right of veto. Africa also deserves additional seats in the non-permanent seat category of the Security Council.”

Beyond governance reforms, Tinubu used the platform to commend Nigeria’s armed forces for recent gains against insurgency and criminality. He described their progress as a “springboard for national development and stability” but stressed that long-term peace requires more than military victories.

“Nigeria’s brave armed forces can win any number of battles, but we do justice to their heroism only when we, as government, are courageous in tackling not just terror but also the underlying causes,” the President said.

He emphasized that poverty, inequality, and exclusion must be addressed if sustainable peace is to be achieved. Drawing from recent peace efforts in the Congo, Tinubu highlighted how mediation tied to economic investment could yield lasting results.

“In the past, competition for resources has weakened states and triggered conflict. Now, we see mediators directly linking outcomes to investment in Congo. It is working and underlines the need for fresh thinking in everything we do to deliver peace and stability.”

The Nigerian leader also urged African nations to embrace market-driven partnerships and reduce dependence on foreign aid. He challenged governments across the continent to move beyond what he called “hackneyed appeals for aid and handouts” and instead pursue cross-border economic collaboration to strengthen stability and growth.