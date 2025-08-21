Botswana secures $12 billion investment deal with Qatar

Botswana has entered into a major investment partnership with Qatar’s Al Mansour Holdings, with the Gulf conglomerate committing $12 billion across multiple sectors of the economy, President Duma Boko confirmed on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The agreement, signed in collaboration with the state-owned Botswana Development Corporation, is designed to strengthen critical industries such as infrastructure, energy, mining, diamond refinement, agriculture, tourism, cybersecurity, and defence. Boko described the deal in a Facebook statement as a decisive step to ease the nation’s most urgent challenges.

Botswana, once hailed as one of Africa’s most resilient economies, has been grappling with the fallout of a global diamond market downturn. The slump led to a 3% contraction in the country’s GDP last year, with forecasts suggesting another potential decline this year.

“This historic move will be enough to address immediate challenges facing the country,” Boko stated.

The Qatari delegation, which arrived in Gaborone on Wednesday, was on an investment mission to identify strategic opportunities and deepen bilateral economic relations.

Despite its status as one of the world’s top diamond producers, Botswana has been working to diversify its economy, focusing on attracting international investment to secure long-term growth and reduce its dependence on the diamond trade.