Nigeria extradites Chinese gang leader in a joint Interpol operation

A Chinese fugitive accused of violent crimes has been extradited from Nigeria to China, following a coordinated international police operation facilitated through Interpol, the Nigerian Police announced on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Dai Qisheng, was apprehended in Abuja on August 8 and subsequently transferred to Chinese authorities a week later under a police-to-police cooperation arrangement, according to the statement.

Authorities further disclosed that Dai fled China in 2024 to avoid arrest in Guizhou Province, where he was wanted for multiple offenses.