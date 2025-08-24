Nigeria extradites Chinese gang leader in a joint Interpol operation

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria extradites Chinese gang leader in a joint Interpol operation

A Chinese fugitive accused of violent crimes has been extradited from Nigeria to China, following a coordinated international police operation facilitated through Interpol, the Nigerian Police announced on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Dai Qisheng, was apprehended in Abuja on August 8 and subsequently transferred to Chinese authorities a week later under a police-to-police cooperation arrangement, according to the statement.

- Advertisement -

Authorities further disclosed that Dai fled China in 2024 to avoid arrest in Guizhou Province, where he was wanted for multiple offenses.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article $346 million U.S-Nigeria arms deal sets rights groups on edge $346 million U.S-Nigeria arms deal sets rights groups on edge
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!