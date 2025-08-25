Nigeria’s chief of defence calls for adoption of AI to combat terrorism in Africa

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has called on African military leaders to embrace advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), as a decisive tool in countering terrorism across the continent. His remarks came on Monday during the opening session of the Africa Chief of Defence Staff Conference held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

General Musa stressed that security threats in Africa have taken on new forms, with extremist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, Al-Qaeda, and Al-Shabaab exploiting unconventional methods to destabilise nations. He argued that traditional approaches alone are no longer sufficient to address these threats.

“The battlefield is evolving, the threats of today are no longer confined to conventional warfare; they are digital, asymmetric and often invisible – the enemy is within. As chiefs of defence staff and heads of our Armed Forces, we must lead the charge in organising our forces, investing in cyber-defence, artificial intelligence and indigenous military technology, without which it will be difficult to achieve our security,” he said.

The CDS underscored Nigeria’s commitment to regional peace and urged African defence leaders to strengthen cooperation against terrorism. “As host nation, Nigeria is deeply committed to the ideals of regional stability and continental defence integration,” he stated, noting that Nigeria has long contributed to peacekeeping and counter-terrorism efforts across the continent.

He emphasised that security can only be guaranteed through collective action. “We believe that true security is not achieved in isolation; it is built through shared intelligence, joint training and coordinated actions. Nigeria stands ready to work with our brothers across the continent to develop frameworks that are proactive, resilient and responsive to the realities of our time,” he added.

General Musa urged his counterparts to set aside differences and embrace unity, stressing the importance of building a continent free from insurgency. “The challenges before us are great, but so too is our resolve. Let’s rise above division and embrace unity; let us build a continent where our people can live free and fair and where our Armed Forces are symbols of stability, professionalism and pride,” he concluded.