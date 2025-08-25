U.S.: Armed National Guard deployment in DC sparks political backlash

In a new escalation of federal security measures, National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C., as part of a crime-control initiative will now be allowed to carry firearms, defense officials have confirmed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized approximately 2,000 Guard members to be armed, with most set to carry M17 service pistols and a smaller number equipped with M4 rifles, NBC News reported. The weapons are authorised strictly for self-defence.

A White House official told NBC News that despite the authorisation, the troops “are not making arrests” and remain primarily tasked with protecting federal property as of Saturday evening.

Most of the personnel were mobilised from outside Washington, and President Donald Trump has framed the deployment as part of a broader push to address crime and homelessness in the capital. Such military involvement is uncommon, typically reserved for emergencies such as natural disasters or large-scale unrest.

Democratic leaders have strongly criticised the move, calling it partisan and accusing Trump of attempting to exert federal authority through intimidation. They further argue that his focus has been directed toward cities led by Black leadership.

The scope of potential deployments may soon extend beyond Washington. Reports indicate that the Pentagon is considering sending National Guard troops to Chicago, Illinois’ largest city.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker condemned the possibility, accusing Trump of “attempting to manufacture a crisis” and “abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families.”

According to the Washington Post, defence officials are weighing several options, including mobilising thousands of Guard members in Chicago as early as September. On Friday, Trump criticised Chicago’s leadership, declaring, “Chicago is a mess,” before targeting Mayor Brandon Johnson and hinting, “we’ll straighten that one out probably next.”

