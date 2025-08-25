Uncertainty clouds PDP convention as NEC meets today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national caucus, under the leadership of Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, held a marathon meeting on Sunday night, which concluded with unresolved issues regarding the party’s upcoming convention.

Addressing reporters shortly after the session, Damagum stated that the outcomes of the caucus deliberations would be formally unveiled during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for today, Monday.

Despite this assurance, doubts persist about the status of the planned National Convention. According to reliable sources, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has not yet endorsed the official notification letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The endorsement is a mandatory step before the convention can be officially recognized.

A source familiar with the matter explained, “The convention process requires the secretary’s signature for INEC notification, and his hesitation has left many members uncertain about the next steps. What we are seeing is a delay in procedure. Until the secretary signs, the timeline for the convention cannot be confirmed. Some believe the secretary is still consulting or weighing his options, which is why the process has slowed down. We hope the NEC will provide direction today so that all organs of the party can move forward in harmony.”

Sunday’s caucus meeting drew several prominent figures, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo; former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro; former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Turaki (SAN); along with the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum.

At today’s NEC meeting, members are expected to deliberate on crucial matters such as the adoption of the zoning committee report, chaired by Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, and the consideration of disciplinary measures against certain party leaders accused of engaging in anti-party activities.