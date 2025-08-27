Denmark summons U.S. envoy over alleged Trump-linked operations in Greenland

Denmark has summoned the senior U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen after a national broadcaster reported claims that individuals linked to President Donald Trump have been involved in covert influence activities in Greenland. The development has raised fresh tensions between Washington and Copenhagen over the future of the Arctic territory.

Greenland, an expansive semi-autonomous island within the Kingdom of Denmark, has long been a point of interest for Mr. Trump, who openly suggested the United States should annex it. While both Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected the idea, insisting the resource-rich landmass is not for sale, Mr. Trump previously indicated he would not rule out military options to assert U.S. control, despite Denmark’s membership in NATO.

Greenland lies northeast of Canada and is strategically positioned between North America, Europe, and Russia. Its location, combined with untapped mineral reserves and newly accessible Arctic shipping lanes due to melting ice, has made it a focal point for both economic and defense concerns.

Alleged Influence Operations

According to Danish broadcaster DR, citing eight sources across Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S., at least three Americans with ties to Mr. Trump are suspected of trying to influence Greenlandic society. The report alleges that one individual has compiled lists of citizens supportive or opposed to Trump’s ambitions, potentially to identify recruits for a pro-secession movement in Greenland.

Other Americans, the broadcaster said, “have tried to cultivate contacts with politicians, businesspeople and citizens, and the sources’ concern is that these contacts could secretly be used to support Donald Trump’s desire to take over Greenland.”

It remains unclear, DR reported, whether the alleged activities were initiated independently or directed by higher authorities.

Denmark’s Response

In response to the revelations, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stated to AFP: “We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead.”

“Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the kingdom will of course be unacceptable,” he added, confirming that the U.S. chargé d’affaires had been summoned for talks.

Mark Stroh, the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Denmark, currently serves as the highest-ranking American diplomat in the country. Neither the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen nor the State Department in Washington has yet issued a formal comment on the allegations.

Security Concerns and U.S. Interests

Mr. Trump has consistently defended his push for Greenland, framing it as essential to national security. “I’m talking about protecting the free world,” he said in January. “You look at — you don’t even need binoculars — you look outside. You have China ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We’re not letting that happen. We’re not letting it happen.”

Earlier this year, Denmark’s government criticized reports of U.S. intelligence-gathering efforts in Greenland. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) has since warned that Greenland is increasingly the target of foreign influence operations.

In a statement, PET explained it believes such campaigns aim “to create divisions in the relationship between Denmark and Greenland” by exploiting existing disputes or amplifying controversial viewpoints. The agency further noted it has “continuously strengthened” its presence in Greenland in cooperation with local authorities and intends to maintain heightened vigilance.