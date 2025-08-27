Security raid rescues dozens in Kwara

Several hostages held by suspected bandits at Baba-Sango hideouts in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State regained their freedom on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, following a major security offensive against the criminals.

A security officer in Ilorin, who confirmed the development, described the raid as a notable breakthrough despite resistance from the armed group.

“The security operation has really been a modest success, in spite of the ambush laid for the government forces. Not only were several of the criminals eliminated, but dozens of their victims have also fled the area. Many are now in Babanla and Shagbe. Also, a forest guard who we thought we had lost to the operation has since returned home after the operation that lasted between Sunday and Monday morning,” he said.

Government sources explained that the abducted persons managed to escape after their captors deserted them and fled for safety when security forces launched the assault.

“Many of their abductors died in the encounter with the security forces, while others fled to safety. While a lot may need to be done, the Sunday night operation has posted appreciable success in the government’s efforts to rout out the criminals,” the source noted.

He further added, “Community leaders in Babanla have reported seeing many kidnap victims who escaped from Baba-Sango in the aftermath of the operation. The security crackdowns are steadily being done until the cowards are totally chased out of the state.”