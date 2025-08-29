Trump revokes the Secret Service protection for ex-VP Kamala Harris

U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked the Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, in a letter titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security”, dated August 28, 2025.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

A White House official confirmed today August 29, 2025 that Trump revoked Harris’ Secret Service detail, adding that vice presidents typically only get six months of protection when they leave office.

The U.S. Congress passed legislation in 2008 that authorized the Secret Service to protect former vice presidents, their spouses and their children (under 16 years old) for up to 6 months after the vice president’s term has ended.

Former President Joe Biden, before he left the White House, signed an executive memorandum in January 2025 extending protection for then VP Harris’ to 18 months.

Harris will begin a tour of major cities in the United for her post-election book ‘107 Days’, beginning in late September 2025.

The Secret Service is required by U.S. federal law to provide protection to former Presidents and their spouses for the rest of their lives. They may also decline the protection.