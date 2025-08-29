Trump revokes the Secret Service protection for ex-VP Kamala Harris

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Trump revokes the Secret Service protection for ex-VP Kamala Harris
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. Trump said Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, that he's pulling out of a scheduled debate with his likely Democratic opponent, Vice President Harris, and instead has agreed to a date earlier in September on Fox News Channel, furthering the uncertainty that the two will face each other on stage ahead of the November election. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked the Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, in a letter titled “Memorandum for the Secretary of Homeland Security”, dated August 28, 2025.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

- Advertisement -

A White House official confirmed today August 29, 2025 that Trump revoked Harris’ Secret Service detail, adding that vice presidents typically only get six months of protection when they leave office.

The U.S. Congress passed legislation in 2008 that authorized the Secret Service to protect former vice presidents, their spouses and their children (under 16 years old) for up to 6 months after the vice president’s term has ended.

Former President Joe Biden, before he left the White House, signed an executive memorandum in January 2025 extending protection for then VP Harris’ to 18 months.

Harris will begin a tour of major cities in the United for her post-election  book ‘107 Days’, beginning in late September 2025.

The Secret Service is required by U.S. federal law to provide protection to former Presidents and their spouses for the rest of their lives. They may also decline the protection.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByUSAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article South Africa calls U.S. preferential treatment for White Afrikaners "apartheid 2.0" South Africa calls U.S. preferential treatment for White Afrikaners “apartheid 2.0”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!