Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi, Aina, Bassey picked for key Nigeria World Cup qualifiers

Ademola Lookman has been selected to join Nigeria’s final squad for key 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa despite concerns over his match fitness.

Nigeria are fourth in their qualifying Group C with just one win in six and trail leaders South Africa by six points with four games to play.

Lookman has yet to feature for club side, Atalanta, amid a transfer standoff in which his Italian club have rejected bids from local rivals Inter Milan for the forward.

The 27-year-old has therefore been training on his own while recovering from a calf injury.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has also been selected, allaying fears that an injury picked up playing for his South African club is not as serious as feared.

Coach Eric Chelle also named star striker Victor Osimhen, captain William Troost Ekong as well as England-based players Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina.

The Super Eagles face Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on September 6 before flying to Bloemfontein to play South Africa on September 9.