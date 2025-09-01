Benin’s ruling parties endorse finance minister Wadagni for presidency

Benin’s ruling coalition has put forward Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as its presidential candidate for the 2026 election, selecting a technocrat widely credited with driving the country’s economic reforms over the past decade.

Incumbent President Patrice Talon, who has served two terms, has confirmed he will not seek re-election, marking a significant departure from the trend in West and Central Africa where many leaders have moved to extend their time in office despite constitutional limits.

The ruling Republican Bloc and the Progressive Union for Renewal announced their endorsement of Wadagni on Sunday, praising his professional track record and alignment with Talon’s reformist agenda. Both parties called on supporters and coalition members to rally behind the choice.

Wadagni, who previously worked with Deloitte before entering government in 2016, has served as minister of economy and finance, spearheading fiscal reforms, strengthening public finances, and overseeing key infrastructure projects.

“He thus appears to be one of the best placed to continue and deepen the development actions initiated since 2016,” the Republican Bloc stated.

The Progressive Union for Renewal emphasized that while Benin has enjoyed political stability and economic growth under Talon, the next administration must confront pressing issues such as unemployment among the youth and declining purchasing power.

Political analyst Fidele Ayena noted that Wadagni’s nomination reflects broad consensus within the ruling coalition, adding that the endorsement by Talon himself has cemented unity and eliminated the need for a primary contest.

The move in Benin contrasts sharply with political developments in neighboring countries, where leaders have sought to prolong their time in power. This year, Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara is contesting a fourth term, Cameroon’s Paul Biya is seeking an eighth, and Central African Republic’s Faustin-Archange Touadéra is pursuing a third.

These bids, often facilitated through constitutional amendments and legal maneuvers, have reignited concerns about democratic backsliding in the region—already shaken by eight coups between 2020 and 2023.

Wadagni’s candidacy, therefore, not only signals continuity in Benin’s economic direction but also positions the country as a rare case of political transition respecting constitutional term limits in a region where democratic principles remain fragile.