Wike warns PDP against moves to bring back Peter Obi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has strongly cautioned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against entertaining discussions about a possible return of Peter Obi, warning that such efforts could be disastrous for the party’s future.

Reports suggest that some senior PDP figures are actively considering ways to persuade the former Anambra State governor to rejoin the party, particularly with the 2027 presidential election in sight. Their intention, according to insiders, is to position Obi as a potential presidential flagbearer for the opposition party.

Notably, prominent PDP leaders, including Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, have openly confirmed in separate interviews that discussions are ongoing to woo Obi back into the PDP fold. Both leaders indicated that Obi’s return would strengthen the party’s chances in the upcoming election.

However, Wike, speaking candidly during a media chat on Monday, September 1, rejected the idea outright, describing it as both “dangerous” and “hypocritical.” He questioned the sincerity of those advocating for Obi’s return, accusing them of prioritizing personal ambition over the unity and survival of the PDP.

‘’Bringing Obi to where? You want to kill the party the more? Some of these people don’t have character. Obi that was abusing the party? That the party is rotten…so the party is good for you to come and run? These people’s ambition can even make you to go to satan’s house.

If you want to destroy this party, dare to bring Peter Obi. Let Peter Obi come….There is nowhere he wouldn’t go because of ambition. Can’t we be principled? Because we are looking for President,” he said.

Wike further argued that allowing Obi to return after openly criticizing the PDP during his defection to the Labour Party would not only undermine the credibility of the party but also send a wrong message to loyal members who have remained committed through challenging times. He insisted that political ambition should not override principles and warned that desperation for electoral victory could plunge the PDP into deeper crises.

Peter Obi, who left the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections to pursue his presidential ambition under the Labour Party, has continued to maintain strong grassroots support across Nigeria, particularly among young voters. His rising profile has fueled speculation about possible alliances or reconciliations with larger political structures ahead of 2027.

Despite these calculations, Wike’s comments highlight a deepening divide within the PDP on how best to position itself for the next general election. While some leaders believe Obi’s return would boost the party’s electoral prospects, others, like Wike, see it as a threat that could destabilize internal structures and erode the PDP’s credibility.

This debate reflects the broader challenges facing Nigeria’s main opposition party, which has struggled with unity since its loss of power in 2015. As the 2027 election approaches, how the PDP manages these tensions could significantly shape its chances of reclaiming national leadership.