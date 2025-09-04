U.S. commits $32.5 million to boost WFP’s food and nutrition efforts in Nigeria

The United States has announced a major contribution of $32.5 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen food and nutrition initiatives across Nigeria. The support is directed towards addressing the urgent needs of vulnerable communities suffering from food insecurity, particularly those displaced by conflict in the Northeast and Northwest regions.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja, through a statement issued by spokesperson Aishah Gambari on Wednesday, confirmed that the funding will be channeled into programmes aimed at saving lives and improving nutrition. According to the statement, “The World Food Programme Nigeria, with the U.S. Government’s contribution of 32.5 million dollars, will provide food assistance and nutrition support to internally displaced persons across conflict-affected areas.”

Targeted Support for Women and Children

The funding is expected to reach 764,205 beneficiaries across the two regions most affected by insecurity and displacement. A significant portion of the assistance is designed to support women and children, who are among the hardest hit by the hunger crisis. The Embassy revealed that the package includes “complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers.” These interventions are not only aimed at saving lives but also at addressing the long-term effects of malnutrition, which can have devastating consequences for maternal health and child development.

The Role of the World Food Programme

The WFP remains the largest humanitarian organization dedicated to tackling hunger worldwide, operating entirely on voluntary donations from governments, corporations, and private individuals. In its global operations, it delivers emergency relief in times of crisis while also implementing sustainable programmes to build food security and resilience. The U.S. continues to play a central role in this mission, contributing more than $2.9 billion to the WFP in 2023 alone, making it the organization’s single largest donor.

Beyond providing food relief, WFP supports communities in rebuilding livelihoods after conflicts or natural disasters. Its initiatives include school feeding programmes, nutrition projects targeted at mothers and children, and resilience-building efforts to prepare communities for climate-related challenges. The organization’s impact was recognized in 2020 when it received the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to fight hunger, foster peace, and prevent the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

Mounting Food Security Challenges in Nigeria

The U.S. contribution comes at a critical time, as Nigeria faces a worsening food security crisis. In mid-2025, WFP warned that it may be forced to suspend life-saving food and nutrition assistance for up to 1.3 million people in northeastern Nigeria due to critical funding shortfalls that left food stocks depleted. The organization further estimated that nearly 31 million Nigerians were experiencing acute food insecurity, with more than 300,000 children at risk of severe malnutrition if international assistance dwindled further.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by alarming reports from Katsina State, where at least 652 children died of malnutrition between January and June 2025. These deaths were linked to reduced funding from major international donors, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Aid agencies have warned that unless immediate support is mobilized, the situation could deteriorate further, leading to even higher levels of child mortality and widespread hunger across vulnerable communities.

Looking Ahead

With the new $32.5 million commitment, the U.S. aims to reinforce WFP’s capacity to sustain its interventions in Nigeria, ensuring that food and nutrition assistance reaches those in greatest need. This contribution not only addresses urgent humanitarian requirements but also underscores Washington’s broader commitment to supporting stability, peace, and human development in Nigeria.

The ongoing challenges highlight the importance of sustained global support. As WFP continues to deliver critical food aid and implement resilience-building programmes, the success of these interventions will depend on consistent donor commitments to prevent hunger from spiraling into deeper humanitarian and security crises.