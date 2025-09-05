U.S. halts EB-2 approvals until October

The U.S. State Department has officially announced that the employment-based second preference (EB-2) immigrant visa category has become unavailable for the remainder of the 2025 fiscal year, following the exhaustion of all allocated visa numbers. The development, confirmed on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, means that no new EB-2 green card approvals will be finalized until the beginning of the next fiscal year on October 1, 2025, when the annual quota is reset.

What “Unavailable” Means in Practice

When the visa bulletin indicates that a category is “unavailable,” it signals a temporary halt in the issuance and approval of green cards within that preference group. For applicants abroad, this prevents U.S. embassies and consulates from issuing immigrant visas. For individuals already in the United States, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) cannot approve adjustment of status applications linked to EB-2 petitions.

In essence, while pending applications may still be accepted and processed to a certain stage, no EB-2 green cards can be issued until new visa numbers become available at the start of the fiscal year.

Reset Coming on October 1, 2025

Although the suspension poses short-term challenges, the system resets every October with the start of the new fiscal year. Beginning October 1, 2025, a fresh allocation of visa numbers will be distributed across the employment-based categories, including EB-2. At that time, USCIS will resume adjudicating adjustment of status cases, and U.S. consular posts will be able to issue immigrant visas once again.

Why the Cap Was Reached

According to the September 2025 Visa Bulletin, the State Department cautioned that higher-than-usual demand was being experienced across several employment-based categories. The EB-2 category, which typically serves professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability, has seen particularly heavy usage. The surge in applications meant the annual quota was fully consumed before the fiscal year ended, leaving no visa numbers available for the final month of FY 2025.

This trend highlights the growing demand for U.S. employment-based immigration pathways and serves as a reminder of how quickly these annual quotas can be met when application volumes rise sharply.

Guidance for Applicants and Employers

1. Adjustment of Status Filings

USCIS will continue to accept EB-2 adjustment of status applications as long as the cases remain current under the September Visa Bulletin. While these applications cannot be approved immediately, they will be held in queue and processed once new visa numbers are released in October.

2. Visa Interviews

Applicants who already have an EB-2 immigrant visa interview scheduled should attend as planned. In some instances, consular officers may postpone interviews due to the visa cap. In other cases, interviews may proceed, but final approvals will be delayed until after October 1, when visa numbers are replenished.

3. Employers

Employers sponsoring foreign professionals under EB-2 should prepare for temporary disruptions in their workforce planning. Green card approvals tied to EB-2 petitions will be on hold until October, which could impact start dates or hiring schedules. Employers are advised to factor in these delays when planning recruitment and onboarding for foreign employees.

Bottom Line for Employers and Applicants

No EB-2 green cards will be approved until the start of FY 2026 on October 1, 2025.

USCIS will still accept properly filed adjustment of status cases if they are listed as current in the September Visa Bulletin.

Visa interviews may still take place, but final decisions will not be issued until the new quota is available.

For both foreign nationals and employers, the key takeaway is to anticipate a short pause in processing during September. While this may create delays, the EB-2 category will reopen promptly with the new fiscal year, allowing cases to move forward. Careful planning and patience will be crucial as applicants and employers prepare for the resumption of approvals once FY 2026 begins.