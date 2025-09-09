Nigerian army steps up crackdown on oil theft and gunrunning in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Army has intensified its offensive against oil theft, illegal refining, and arms trafficking in the Niger Delta, with troops from the 6 Division reporting sweeping successes across multiple states. The coordinated operations, carried out between August 25 and September 7, targeted criminal networks responsible for sabotaging Nigeria’s economy and destabilizing security in the region.

In a statement released by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, the Army confirmed that the operations led to the arrest of 35 suspects, the destruction of six illegal refining sites, and the seizure of over 14,000 litres of stolen petroleum products. The crackdown reflects the military’s renewed resolve to restore stability and safeguard critical oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta, a region long plagued by illicit bunkering and violent crime.

Major Operations in Rivers State

Rivers State recorded some of the most significant breakthroughs. At the Kilometre 45 axis in Degema Local Government Area, soldiers stormed two active illegal refining sites where 4,500 litres and 3,000 litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) were recovered before the sites were dismantled.

In Emohua, troops uncovered dugout pits brimming with crude oil and arrested a suspect attempting to package 1,800 litres of stolen crude into sacks. The operation also extended to Abacheke, near the Rivers–Imo border, where 35 sacks containing 1,750 litres of illegally refined AGO were confiscated. Meanwhile, in Omoku, troops intercepted a Mitsubishi Hilux loaded with 12 sacks of AGO; the driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle and its cargo.

Expanding Operations Across the Niger Delta

The crackdown was not limited to Rivers State. In Delta State, troops uncovered an illegal refining site in Warri South Local Government Area, seizing 1,050 litres of stolen AGO. In Akwa Ibom, soldiers intercepted a red minibus carrying 750 litres of AGO in Oruk Anam Local Government Area. Another major site was dismantled in Abak, where troops destroyed 21 jerricans and several storage drums filled with illegally refined petroleum products.

In Bayelsa, security forces intensified patrols across waterways and hinterlands, restricting the movement of criminals and disrupting illicit operations before they could escalate. The Army emphasized that its dominance in Bayelsa’s creeks and riverine areas has created a hostile environment for oil thieves.

Gunrunning Syndicate Dismantled

In addition to tackling oil-related crimes, the Army successfully dismantled a gunrunning syndicate notorious for trafficking small arms and light weapons across the Niger Delta. Through intelligence-driven operations, soldiers arrested three suspects: Innocent Emiyemokumo Deidei (alias Sele Bobo), Godknows Alabor Avor, and Godwin Osik. The arrests yielded a cache of weapons, including two English pistols, four locally fabricated pistols, and a double-barreled gun.

The Nigerian Army described this breakthrough as critical in curbing the proliferation of illegal arms, which often fuel violent crimes, militancy, and inter-communal clashes in the region.

Army’s Commitment to Security

According to Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma, the operations mark a decisive victory in the fight against economic sabotage and arms trafficking. He summarized the success as involving “the arrest of 35 criminals, the destruction of six illegal refining sites, and the confiscation of over 14,000 litres of stolen products.”

He further explained that “the suspects and arms recovered have been handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution,” stressing that troops will sustain pressure to deny criminal networks the freedom to operate. The Army reiterated its dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s natural resources, ensuring law enforcement, and promoting peace in the Niger Delta.

The sustained clampdown reflects the military’s broader strategy of combining intelligence-led operations with direct action to dismantle illegal oil refining networks, choke off black-market supply chains, and weaken the criminal syndicates fueling insecurity across the region.