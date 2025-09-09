U.S.: Political tensions deepen as DOJ targets Trump critics

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and U.S. Senator Adam Schiff have come under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) following referrals tied to mortgage applications that allegedly misstated their primary residences. The move has stirred widespread concern among legal experts, political analysts, and civil rights advocates, given that such charges are extraordinarily uncommon in federal prosecutions.

According to a Reuters review of more than 600 cases involving false statements to lending institutions since 2017, federal prosecutors have brought criminal charges for misrepresenting a primary residence on a mortgage application only 20 times in eight years. Of those, just a single case was filed as a standalone mortgage misstatement, while the remainder were bundled with far-reaching criminal schemes, including large-scale fraud and drug-related offenses.

Despite the rarity of such charges, the Trump administration directed the DOJ to pursue probes into the three political figures, all of whom have publicly denied wrongdoing. Critics contend that the investigations are politically motivated, intended to intimidate and punish high-profile opponents of the president. “Federal prosecutors would rarely, if ever, bring federal fraud charges against a single borrower who makes this type of misrepresentation,” explained Matthew Edwards, a mortgage fraud expert and law professor at Baruch College.

Political Dimensions of the Investigations

The scrutiny of Cook, James, and Schiff coincides with moments of heightened political tension. Trump has repeatedly attacked James, who pursued a civil fraud case against him and his company, resulting in a New York judge’s finding that Trump misled banks about property valuations. Schiff, meanwhile, gained national prominence for leading the 2019 impeachment inquiry against Trump. Cook, a Federal Reserve governor, has faced Trump’s ire amid his demands that the Fed lower interest rates.

The investigations reportedly began after William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and a Trump ally, referred the cases to the DOJ. Pulte has been active on social media, frequently posting about alleged mortgage fraud. In one post, he insisted, “Contrary to what the fake news media says, US Federal Housing FHFA has criminally referred people of each political parties. We are focused on prosecuting mortgage fraud out of our system.”

However, a Reuters probe revealed that Pulte’s own family had listed two different luxury homes in Michigan and Florida as primary residences, casting doubt on the impartiality of his referrals. The FHFA declined to provide details on which Republicans, if any, were referred to the DOJ.

Cook’s Case and Termination

Lisa Cook’s investigation has drawn particular attention due to her recent ouster by Trump. Accused of listing multiple properties in different states—including Michigan, Georgia, and Massachusetts—as primary residences, Cook is alleged to have secured more favorable mortgage terms. Trump terminated her position last month, prompting her to file a lawsuit challenging the legality of her removal.

The DOJ has since issued grand jury subpoenas as part of its inquiry into Cook. Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued that the case is politically charged, remarking, “He wants cover, and they are providing it.”

The Legal Hurdles of Prosecution

Under U.S. federal law, knowingly providing false information to a federally insured bank is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Yet, experts caution that proving intentional deception is difficult. A successful prosecution would require showing that a borrower knowingly lied about using a property as their primary residence, not merely that incorrect information was submitted.

Indeed, in the only standalone federal case identified by Reuters—filed in 2017—a man falsely claimed a Puerto Rico property as his main residence to obtain a reverse mortgage. He later pleaded guilty, refunded the loan, and paid a $7,500 fine, but did not face prison time. Other cases have involved broader criminal activity, such as marijuana cultivation on properties falsely designated as primary residences.

In Letitia James’ case, her attorney Abbe Lowell maintains that any misstatement was unintentional and clarified in other documents. James’ broker, he said, fully understood that the Virginia property she purchased in 2023 was not intended as her main residence. Similarly, Schiff’s team dismissed allegations against him as “transparently false, stale and long debunked.”

Broader Implications

Observers warn that the investigations could mark a dangerous precedent in American politics. Stewart Sterk, a professor at Cardozo Law School, highlighted the risks: “If the prosecutorial discretion is being used as a political weapon by either party, whether it’s by Republicans or Democrats, that’s a very troublesome problem.”

Critics argue that, regardless of the outcome, the public nature of the investigations creates political damage and undermines the neutrality of the justice system. Trump’s critics see the effort as an attempt to exact retribution against opponents while simultaneously sending a warning to others.

Meanwhile, supporters of the investigations insist they reflect a broader effort to combat mortgage fraud, a crime that can undermine financial institutions and distort the housing market. The FHFA reiterated its stance, declaring, “We will root out mortgage fraud wherever we find it, and we will not be intimidated by media outlets such as the authors of this article.”

An Escalating Legal and Political Battle

The clash comes amid Trump’s own ongoing legal battles, including the civil fraud case brought by James and appeals related to his business dealings. While the $464 million judgment initially secured by James was overturned on appeal, the underlying finding that Trump engaged in civil fraud remains intact.

By pressing rare criminal investigations against political rivals, the administration risks inflaming partisan divisions and further politicizing the justice system. Analysts suggest the move could spark a cycle of retaliatory legal actions once political power shifts, undermining the credibility of prosecutorial discretion and eroding public trust in federal institutions.

For now, the probes remain active, with Cook’s lawsuit and the DOJ’s grand jury subpoenas signaling a protracted legal fight. The outcomes may shape not only the careers of those under investigation but also the future boundaries of political accountability and prosecutorial power in the United States.