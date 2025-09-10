Rights group warns of rising Islamic State attacks on civilians in Niger

Islamic State-linked militants have intensified their campaign of violence in western Niger, carrying out a series of deadly attacks that have left more than 127 people dead since March, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW). The rights group, in a report released on Wednesday, accused Nigerien authorities of failing to safeguard civilians in some of the country’s most volatile regions.

Details of the Attacks

The attacks, attributed to the Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP), occurred in Niger’s Tillaberi region, a remote but strategically critical area along the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso. The tri-border zone is widely recognized as a stronghold of Islamist insurgent groups, including factions loyal to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

HRW said its findings represent the most comprehensive account so far of the recent surge in violence. Witnesses described heavily armed men on motorcycles storming villages, looting supplies, and killing residents indiscriminately. Villagers were reportedly targeted after receiving earlier threats from the militants, which led residents to conclude that the assailants were ISSP fighters.

“The clothing worn by the attackers and the threats previously made in the villages clearly identified them as members of ISSP,” witnesses told HRW.

Alleged Security Failures

The report further alleges that Niger’s armed forces failed to act on intelligence about impending assaults. Villagers reportedly appealed to the military for protection prior to the raids, but their pleas went unanswered. According to HRW, security forces either arrived too late or did not respond at all, allowing militants to inflict widespread destruction.

“Witnesses also said Niger’s army did not adequately respond to warnings of attacks and ignored villagers’ requests for protection,” the group noted in its report.

The Nigerien government and military spokespersons were unavailable for comment ahead of the publication of the findings, and Reuters stated it could not independently verify HRW’s accounts.

Political and Security Context

The resurgence of jihadist violence comes against the backdrop of Niger’s fragile political landscape. The ruling military junta seized power in a coup in 2023, justifying its intervention by pointing to ongoing insecurity and the inability of the elected government to protect the population.

However, data collected in the months before the coup suggested that overall security conditions had been improving due to coordinated counter-insurgency operations, supported by French and U.S. forces. The latest wave of attacks raises questions about the junta’s capacity to deliver on its promises of stability at a time when Niger and its neighbors are distancing themselves from Western military allies and seeking closer ties with Russia.

Regional and Humanitarian Implications

The Tillaberi region has long been one of the most dangerous areas in West Africa, with villages repeatedly caught between jihadist offensives and government counter-insurgency efforts. The continued attacks have displaced thousands of residents, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation marked by food insecurity and limited access to essential services.

International observers warn that the escalating violence could spill across borders, further destabilizing Mali and Burkina Faso, where similar insurgencies have already forced millions from their homes. The tri-border zone’s instability also undermines regional economic activity, particularly agriculture and trade routes vital to rural communities.

Calls for Accountability

Human Rights Watch has called on Niger’s transitional government to ensure accountability for the atrocities. The group stressed that the deliberate targeting of civilians constitutes apparent war crimes and urged authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

HRW noted that Niger’s Justice Minister had not responded to its inquiries. “HRW urged Niger’s government to investigate and prosecute abuses it described as apparent war crimes,” the report stated, underscoring the need for immediate action.

Outlook

The escalating attacks in Tillaberi illustrate the persistent and evolving threat posed by jihadist groups in the Sahel. With Niger now navigating a precarious political transition and strained relations with traditional Western allies, the country faces mounting challenges in restoring security, protecting civilians, and preventing extremist groups from tightening their grip on the region.

For Nigeriens living in the affected communities, the call for urgent protection and accountability remains more pressing than ever.