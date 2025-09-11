Manhunt intensifies after assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Manhunt intensifies after assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University

Law enforcement officials are expected to provide an update on the ongoing manhunt for the gunman who fatally shot conservative political activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Kirk was assassinated while addressing several thousand attendees at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities say the gunman fired from a campus building roughly 200 yards away, striking Kirk once in the neck.

In the hours following the shooting, investigators detained several individuals as persons of interest. However, two of those individuals have since been released.

“There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement late Wednesday. “There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter.”

Kirk’s death was confirmed by former President Donald Trump, who described the conservative figure as a “truly Great American Patriot.”

Officials are set to brief the public at Utah Valley University later today.

