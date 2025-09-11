Epstein Files: Mandelson dismissed as UK Ambassador to U.S.

Peter Mandelson, Britain’s ambassador to the United States and a long-standing Labour Party heavyweight, was dismissed on Thursday by Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the release of emails that shed light on his extensive ties with the late convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, widely regarded as one of Labour’s most skilled behind-the-scenes strategists during a political career spanning more than three decades, was abruptly removed from one of the country’s most influential diplomatic posts. His downfall came after a series of letters and emails were made public, showing that his connections with Epstein went far deeper than previously known.

A Career Cut Short Amid Scandal

The ambassador, who played a pivotal role in Labour’s electoral success under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, had initially received strong backing from Starmer as controversy mounted. The prime minister, facing discontent within his party and sinking opinion poll numbers, had praised Mandelson only a day earlier for his role in securing a U.K.–U.S. trade deal. The timing of the scandal could not be more sensitive, with a state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, who himself has faced scrutiny over ties to Epstein, scheduled for next week.

Trump’s White House has denied the authenticity of a purported birthday letter linking him to Epstein, but the renewed spotlight on Epstein’s network of high-profile associates has placed both American and British leaders under intense pressure.

Revelations from Emails and Letters

Mandelson’s position unraveled after U.S. lawmakers released a letter in which he referred to Epstein as “my best pal.” Further media reports uncovered emails showing that Mandelson had advised Epstein in 2008 to contest his sentencing, when the financier was preparing to serve 18 months in jail for soliciting a minor.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” Britain’s Foreign Ministry stated. Officials described reports that Mandelson had suggested Epstein’s initial conviction was wrongful as “new information,” prompting Starmer to demand his removal.

Public Regret, Private Pressure

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Mandelson issued a statement saying he deeply regretted his association with Epstein, acknowledging that he had “carried on the association for far longer than I should have done,” and describing Epstein as a “charismatic criminal liar.” Despite the apology, the disclosure of further correspondence proved politically untenable.

Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while facing federal charges of sex trafficking, had cultivated relationships with royals, financiers, and world leaders. His ties have tainted many public figures, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, who was stripped of official royal duties over his links to Epstein. Andrew denies any wrongdoing.

A history of controversy

Mandelson’s forced exit is not the first scandal of his career. Twice ousted from ministerial roles under Tony Blair, he was frequently described as both indispensable and divisive. Photographs of him vacationing with Epstein further damaged his credibility, raising new questions about his judgment.

His past controversies include revelations in 2008 that he had spent time on the yacht of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, now under sanctions for ties to Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Mandelson rejected claims of granting favors to Deripaska while serving as European trade commissioner, but the incident reinforced his reputation for entanglement with controversial figures.

Starmer under fire

Starmer, who had ignored internal warnings from Labour colleagues about appointing Mandelson to the Washington post, is now facing criticism from within his party for mishandling the affair. A spokesperson for the prime minister said that after reviewing the emails, Starmer took “prompt and decisive action” and found their contents “reprehensible.”

Some Labour lawmakers, however, argued that the prime minister acted too slowly. “As soon as it became major news it should have been nipped in the bud,” said one MP anonymously, describing the episode as “a total mess.”

The controversy comes as Labour grapples with economic challenges, the possibility of tax hikes, and growing public discontent. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has recently overtaken Labour in opinion polls, further intensifying the pressure on Starmer’s leadership. Critics have also linked Mandelson’s dismissal to a broader pattern of indecisiveness after Starmer initially defended his deputy Angela Rayner amid questions about her tax affairs, only to later accept her resignation.

Mandelson, the first political appointee to the ambassadorial role in nearly fifty years, had been expected to leverage his U.S. connections to strengthen bilateral relations under the Trump administration. Instead, his dismissal has left the Labour government weakened at home and exposed abroad, while reviving debates about integrity, judgment, and accountability in public office.

With Epstein’s shadow continuing to ensnare global political figures, Mandelson’s downfall underscores the long-lasting consequences of associations that leaders once considered harmless. For Starmer, already facing mounting economic and political challenges, the scandal marks yet another test of leadership that his critics say he can ill afford to fail.