Davido and Chioma celebrate one-month wedding anniversary

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland-Adeleke, have reached a significant milestone in their marital journey, celebrating one month since their highly anticipated wedding in Miami, Florida.

The couple, whose glamorous white wedding in August 2025 captured global attention, marked the occasion with heartfelt reflections and an intimate celebration shared with fans and well-wishers on social media. The ceremony itself had been a grand affair, attracting international celebrities, political dignitaries, entertainment industry icons, and close family members. Lavish décor, breathtaking outfits, and a star-studded guest list made it one of the most memorable Nigerian weddings of the year.

Chioma, affectionately called Chef Chi by fans and followers, took to her social media page to look back on their wedding day with gratitude and joy. Her message conveyed the depth of her emotions and the profound meaning of the past month. She wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been one month already. Still soaking it all in @davido chividomiami2025.” Her post was accompanied by never-before-seen wedding photos and a short video clip that rekindled memories of the couple’s elegant Miami ceremony.

The pictures showcased Chioma’s stunning bridal gown, Davido’s regal attire, and intimate moments between the newlyweds, while the video highlighted the excitement, music, and joy that defined their union. For many fans, the shared memories brought back the glamour and emotional beauty of the event, which had been trending on Nigerian and international media platforms.

Davido, who has long been celebrated not only for his music but also for his public displays of love toward his family, responded to Chioma’s post with a deeply affectionate note. Describing the significance of the day, he commented that their wedding was “the best day ever.” His words underscored the emotional connection he continues to share with his wife, even as they settle into married life.

The couple’s one-month anniversary has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans worldwide, with many praising their love story as an inspiring example of resilience, loyalty, and commitment. Their journey has been followed closely by admirers, from their early relationship to overcoming challenges and eventually sealing their bond in a ceremony that combined Nigerian cultural elegance with international sophistication.

As Davido and Chioma continue their marital journey, their anniversary celebration has once again reminded fans of the powerful intersection of love, family, and public life. For many, their story is not just about celebrity glamour but also about perseverance and the beauty of shared commitment.