Sweden expands digital passport checks to 74 visa-free countries

Sweden has taken another significant step in modernising its migration system by fully rolling out digital passport verification for citizens of 74 visa-free countries. The initiative follows a successful pilot scheme in 2024 and now applies to applicants seeking both work and study residence permits.

The reform marks a major shift from traditional procedures that required applicants to present their passports physically at embassies or consulates. In the past, this process was often cumbersome, involving long waiting times, scarce appointment availability, and, in some cases, international travel to the nearest Swedish consular office. For many travellers, particularly those living far from urban centres or in countries without a Swedish embassy, this requirement was a considerable barrier.

Under the new system, eligible applicants can now complete the process entirely online. Once an application for a residence permit is submitted, the Swedish Migration Agency provides a personal link to the Digital Passport Check platform. This allows individuals to securely transmit their passport information from the comfort of their homes without the need for in-person verification.

Eligibility Criteria

The new digital passport control system applies to three categories of applicants:

Citizens of 74 visa-exempt countries and territories.

Individuals applying online for a work or study residence permit.

Applicants holding a biometric e-passport containing a digital chip.

Applicants who meet these criteria will automatically be offered the option of completing their passport verification digitally during the residence permit application process.

Technical Requirements

To participate in the system, applicants must have:

A personal link issued by the Swedish Migration Agency.

A valid biometric e-passport (identifiable by the chip symbol on the cover).

A smartphone or tablet capable of reading the passport’s chip.

The Freja app, an officially approved e-identification tool in Sweden.

The Freja app plays a central role in this process. By using the app, applicants can scan their passports, verify their identity, and securely transfer the required biometric and personal information directly to the Swedish Migration Agency.

Geographic Scope of the Policy

The list of 74 countries includes states across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Among them are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil, and several EU member states. This broad eligibility makes Sweden one of the first countries in Europe to implement such a far-reaching digital alternative for residence permit applicants. Citizens of regions such as the Caribbean, South America, and Southeast Asia are also included, reflecting Sweden’s efforts to make its migration process accessible to a global audience.

Strategic Importance

Sweden’s decision to expand digital passport verification is not merely an administrative convenience but part of a wider digital transformation of its migration services. The new system aims to improve efficiency, reduce bottlenecks caused by consular appointments, and create a smoother experience for international students and professionals. By embracing secure digital identification technologies, Sweden is positioning itself as a pioneer in modern migration management within Europe.

Authorities believe the reform will strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness in attracting international talent, particularly as global demand for skilled workers and foreign students intensifies. Quicker and easier application procedures could make Sweden a more appealing destination for those seeking education or career opportunities abroad.

Implications for Travellers

For applicants, the benefits are clear. The digital system can cut weeks off the application timeline by eliminating the need for embassy visits. It also reduces financial burdens, as applicants no longer need to travel long distances or across borders simply to verify their documents. For students, this could mean faster access to residence permits ahead of academic sessions, while professionals may be able to start new jobs in Sweden without prolonged delays.

Broader Continental Impact

Observers note that Sweden’s reform may serve as a model for other European Union countries seeking to streamline their own migration processes. With the EU already prioritising digitalisation and cross-border efficiency, Sweden’s system could eventually inspire similar measures across the Schengen area. If replicated, this could lead to a continent-wide transformation of how visa and residence applications are managed.

For Sweden, the expansion of digital passport checks underscores its commitment to innovation and accessibility in migration policy. For applicants, it represents a tangible improvement in the application process, reducing stress and cost while making Sweden more accessible as a destination for study and work.