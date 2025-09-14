Charlie Kirk shooting: Suspect refuses to talk, says Utah Governor

Authorities in Utah are intensifying efforts to determine the motive behind the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, after Governor Spencer Cox revealed that the suspect in custody has declined to cooperate with investigators. While the accused remains silent, officials are now relying on testimony from his close contacts to piece together what led to the shooting that stunned a crowd of thousands last week.

Governor Cox confirmed on Sunday, September 14, 2025, that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, identified as the alleged gunman, is expected to face formal charges on Tuesday. Robinson is currently being held in custody as law enforcement agencies analyze forensic evidence and pursue leads from individuals within his social circle.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Robinson allegedly scaled a rooftop at Utah Valley University during an outdoor gathering attended by more than 3,000 people. From an elevated position, he reportedly fired a single rifle shot that struck Kirk in the neck, killing him instantly. Kirk, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and co-founder of Turning Point USA, had been addressing the large audience in Orem, a city located approximately 40 miles (65 km) south of Salt Lake City.

The assassination has sparked fears of escalating political violence in the United States, highlighting the country’s deepening partisan divisions.

Governor Cox, speaking on ABC’s This Week, noted Robinson’s refusal to engage with investigators. “He is not cooperating, but all the people around him were cooperating, and I think that’s very important,” Cox said. One key witness is Robinson’s roommate, who was also his romantic partner. According to Cox, citing the FBI, the roommate—described as “a male transitioning to female”—has been “incredibly cooperative” with investigators.

While Reuters has been unable to reach the roommate or representatives for comment, Cox acknowledged that their testimony could provide crucial insights into Robinson’s state of mind before the attack. When pressed on CNN’s State of the Union regarding whether the roommate’s gender identity factored into the investigation, Cox responded, “That’s what we’re trying to figure out right now … It’s easy to draw conclusions from that, and so we’ve got the shell casings, other forensic evidence that is coming in — and trying to piece all of those things together.”

Investigators also discovered disturbing engravings on four spent bullet casings, as documented in an affidavit. The markings included cryptic references to internet memes and video game culture. One casing was inscribed with: “hey fascist! CATCH!” followed by a sequence of directional arrows, seemingly alluding to a button combination from a popular game used to trigger a virtual explosion. Another casing mockingly read: “If you read This, you are GAY Lmao.”

These findings suggest that Robinson may have been influenced by online subcultures or digital communities, though authorities have not yet linked the engravings to a specific ideology.

Robinson, a third-year student enrolled in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, was apprehended after a 33-hour manhunt. He was located at his parents’ residence, roughly 260 miles (420 km) southwest of Orem. Relatives, along with a family friend, reportedly alerted authorities after Robinson made comments implicating himself in the crime.

Governor Cox, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, noted the contrast between Robinson’s upbringing and his personal worldview. Though raised in a conservative, religious household, Robinson’s beliefs diverged significantly from his family’s. State records indicate that he was a registered voter but unaffiliated with any political party. According to the arrest affidavit, family members told investigators that Robinson had grown increasingly political in recent years and had openly expressed disdain for Kirk and his rhetoric. “He was not a fan of Kirk’s,” Cox emphasized.

The killing has provoked widespread condemnation across the political spectrum. Supporters of Kirk have expressed outrage, while national leaders have warned against allowing political disagreements to fuel violence. Former President Trump swiftly blamed “the radical left” for the attack, despite no evidence directly linking Robinson to progressive groups. “The problem is on the left,” Trump told reporters, insisting that many left-leaning individuals were already under federal scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders pushed back against Trump’s framing. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who experienced an arson attack earlier this year, urged the former president to adopt a more responsible tone. “Violence transcends party lines — and the way to address it and have true peaceful debate is for leaders to speak and act with moral clarity. That needs to start with the President,” Shapiro wrote on social media.

Governor Cox attributed part of the problem to the influence of social media platforms, stating that online networks have played a “direct role” in nearly every major political assassination attempt in recent years.

Charlie Kirk’s legacy continues to resonate within conservative circles. Trump has credited him with energizing younger voters and significantly expanding conservative student activism. Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk co-founded, claims to operate more than 800 chapters nationwide. Kirk’s widow reaffirmed on Friday that the movement’s mission will continue.

Turning Point USA has announced that a memorial service will be held on September 21 in Glendale, Arizona, to honor Kirk’s life and contributions.

The investigation into Robinson’s motives remains ongoing, with authorities sifting through digital evidence, personal communications, and forensic details to better understand what led to the deadly shooting that has intensified the debate over the state of political discourse in America.