Nigeria: FG plans to feed 50 million children by 2026

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled ambitious plans to expand the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) to reach an estimated 50 million primary school pupils by 2026. The initiative, managed by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), aims to provide daily nutritious meals to children across the country, covering all levels of primary education and progressively including out-of-school children.

National Programme Manager Dr. Aderemi Adebowale told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the expansion will systematically encompass pupils from Primary 1 through Primary 6, while gradually integrating children who are not currently enrolled in schools. She emphasized that the programme is part of a broader effort to ensure access to balanced nutrition and improve educational outcomes nationwide.

“We are working to include early years – primary 1 to 3, primary 4 to 6 – in the school feeding programme, and also out-of-school children, which we are handling step by step to integrate. So, by the year 2026, we are looking at feeding close to 50 million pupils in primary school in Nigeria,” Adebowale said.

She further explained that the cost per child is projected to range from N500 to N1,000 per meal, which is considered sufficient to provide a wholesome, nutritious, and appealing plate. To maintain efficiency and cost-effectiveness, NSIPA plans to coordinate with small-holder farmers, aggregators, supply chain partners, and other stakeholders to ensure reasonable pricing and quality service delivery.

Background and Strategic Goals

The expansion builds upon the Alternate Education and Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Project, launched on May 27, 2025, which aimed to reach 20 million out-of-school and underserved children. The current initiative is designed not only to provide meals but also to improve school participation rates and support access to education for children in remote and underserved communities.

As part of the wider National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), the NHGSFP operates in collaboration with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, as well as the National Identity Management Commission. This multi-agency approach seeks to enhance education and health outcomes while simultaneously promoting local agriculture. Partnerships with small-holder farmers and other supply chain stakeholders are central to sustaining the programme’s impact and creating economic opportunities within local communities.

Funding and Implementation

The Nigerian government allocated N100 billion in the 2025 budget for the NHGSFP, reflecting its commitment to the continuation and expansion of the programme. The funding supports the provision of meals to public primary school students nationwide, ensuring that children receive daily nutrition while fostering an environment conducive to learning.

Adebowale highlighted that the programme also serves as an instrument for socio-economic development. By engaging local farmers and supply chain actors, the NHGSFP not only feeds millions of children but also strengthens local agricultural markets and supports economic livelihoods.

The expanded NHGSFP is expected to have far-reaching effects, including improved educational attendance, better health outcomes for children, and enhanced food security. Through careful planning, stakeholder engagement, and government support, Nigeria aims to set a benchmark in large-scale school feeding programmes, ultimately creating a model that balances educational development with nutritional security and local economic growth.

By 2026, the Federal Government’s vision is to have a fully integrated programme that reaches 50 million children, including those currently out of school, while maintaining high standards in nutrition, efficiency, and stakeholder collaboration.