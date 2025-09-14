U.S. Forces strike al Shabaab targets in Somalia

U.S. Forces strike al Shabaab targets in Somalia
President Donald Trump, left, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth listen during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 21, 2025

 

The U.S. Africa Command has issued a statement on its fight again terrorists in the African continent.

“In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia”,  the U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting al Shabaab on September I 12, 2025.

 The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Ceel Dheer, approximately 288 km northeast of Mogadishu.

 AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, II continues to take action to degrade al Shabaab’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.”

The Command which is a part of the armed forces of United States added that the

“Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.”

By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

