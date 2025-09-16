Zambian court jails two men for witchcraft plot against the president

A court in Lusaka has handed down a landmark judgment, sentencing two men to two years in prison with hard labour after convicting them of attempting to assassinate Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema using witchcraft. This unprecedented ruling marks the first time in the nation’s history that individuals have been prosecuted for plotting to kill a sitting head of state through alleged supernatural means.

The defendants, identified as Leonard Phiri, a Zambian national, and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, a Mozambican citizen, were arrested in December 2024 following a report by a cleaner who overheard unusual noises coming from a room. Upon investigation, authorities discovered items described as ritualistic paraphernalia, including a live chameleon, an unidentified white powder, a red cloth, and an animal’s tail. According to court testimony, these objects were intended to be used in a ritual designed to cause death “within five days,” as confessed by Phiri before the magistrate.

The two men were convicted under Zambia’s colonial-era Witchcraft Act, a statute introduced during British rule that continues to criminalize the practice of witchcraft. The case has not only revived debate about the relevance and fairness of such laws in modern Zambia but also raised questions about the broader intersection of politics, culture, and superstition in the country.

Beyond the courtroom, the ruling adds to growing controversy surrounding President Hichilema’s administration. Critics have accused him of weaponizing the legal system to stifle dissent and limit freedom of expression. Human rights groups argue that convictions under archaic laws such as the Witchcraft Act reinforce perceptions of authoritarian tendencies within his government.

The trial also unfolded against the backdrop of another politically sensitive issue—the unresolved dispute over the body of former President Edgar Lungu. Lungu’s remains remain in a morgue in South Africa, while the Zambian government insists on his burial within the country. His family, however, continues to oppose this demand. The government’s position has fuelled rumours and speculation, with some alleging that Hichilema seeks to exploit his predecessor’s body for “occult purposes.” These claims have been strongly denied by officials but persist in the public sphere, highlighting the deeply rooted cultural significance of witchcraft in Zambia’s political discourse.

The imprisonment of Phiri and Candunde underscores how traditional beliefs continue to influence political and social realities in Zambia. While the case demonstrates the judiciary’s willingness to apply longstanding legislation, it also exposes tensions between modern governance, legal systems shaped by colonial legacies, and cultural beliefs that remain powerful in the lives of many Zambians.

Observers note that the episode may have long-term implications for both Zambia’s justice system and the political climate under Hichilema. While the president’s supporters view the conviction as a legitimate effort to uphold the rule of law, opponents contend that the administration is exploiting cultural fears and outdated legislation for political ends.

The case ultimately highlights the delicate balance Zambia faces as it seeks to modernize its institutions while navigating the enduring influence of tradition, superstition, and political rivalry.