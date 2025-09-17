Tinubu lifts State of Emergency in Rivers, orders Fubara back into office

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially lifted the six-month state of emergency imposed on Rivers State, announcing that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly will resume their duties effective Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as the emergency rule expires at midnight today.

The announcement, contained in a statement personally signed by the President, marks the end of a turbulent political chapter in one of Nigeria’s most critical oil-producing states.

The Rivers State crisis began earlier this year when a bitter standoff erupted between Governor Fubara and the State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule and backed by 27 lawmakers. The rift paralyzed governance, stalled the passage of the appropriation bill, and raised fears of wider instability.

Citing the constitutional breakdown and security concerns, President Tinubu on March 18, 2025, invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to declare a state of emergency. Under the directive, the Governor, his deputy, and the Assembly were suspended, while retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as Sole Administrator of the state.

The decision, though controversial, was justified by the Presidency as necessary to safeguard peace and protect vital oil infrastructure repeatedly threatened by vandalism and unrest.

In his latest statement, President Tinubu explained that recent intelligence and consultations with stakeholders indicated a renewed commitment to democratic governance in Rivers State.

He said:

“There is now a groundswell of a new spirit of understanding, a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of all stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance. I do not see any reason why the emergency rule should last a day longer than was originally declared.”

The President emphasized that the transition back to civilian authority is both timely and necessary, given the lessons learned during the six-month intervention.

The lifting of the emergency rule will see Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Nma Odu, and Speaker Martins Amaewhule return to office alongside the State House of Assembly.

The declaration had sparked over 40 legal cases, including constitutional challenges questioning the suspension of elected officials. At one point, the Supreme Court noted that Rivers State was effectively without a functioning government due to the stalemate.

Now, with the restoration of elected leadership, all eyes are on how both arms of government will reconcile to ensure stability and avoid a repeat of the crisis.

As Rivers transitions out of federal control, several pressing issues await immediate attention:

Budgetary Matters: Passage of pending appropriation bills and resumption of halted projects.

Passage of pending appropriation bills and resumption of halted projects. Security: Addressing vandalism of oil facilities and restoring investor confidence in the state’s energy sector.

Addressing vandalism of oil facilities and restoring investor confidence in the state’s energy sector. Political Unity: Rebuilding trust between the Governor and lawmakers to prevent another governance breakdown.

Rebuilding trust between the Governor and lawmakers to prevent another governance breakdown. Civic Reassurance: Restoring public faith in the democratic process after six months of unelected administration.

The coming weeks will test the capacity of Rivers’ political leaders to prioritize governance over rivalry and ensure the state’s return to normalcy benefits its citizens.

The end of the emergency rule in Rivers State signals a crucial reset for Nigeria’s democracy. For President Tinubu, it represents a balancing act between enforcing constitutional order and upholding democratic values. For Governor Fubara and the State Assembly, it is a second chance to govern with unity, transparency, and accountability.

The nation will be watching closely to see if this new beginning truly delivers stability and progress for Rivers people.