Tony Elumelu mourns staff lost in Afriland Towers fire

Employees of Heirs Holdings were among those who tragically lost their lives in the devastating fire that engulfed Afriland Towers on Lagos Island on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has confirmed. The six-storey commercial building, which also accommodates a UBA branch, was the scene of chaos as the blaze spread rapidly, forcing evacuations and rescue operations.

In an official message to staff, issued on Heirs Holdings’ letterhead on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Elumelu described the incident as a profound tragedy that had shaken the organisation to its core.

“I am shattered by yesterday’s devastating incident at Afriland Towers, which took the lives of our dear colleagues. No words can capture the magnitude of this loss, not for their families who loved them, not for the friends who valued them, and not for those of us who worked beside them. Yesterday was a stark reminder of what truly matters: our irreplaceable people, those who walk through our doors each day and share our mission,” his message read in part.

Deeply moved by the events, Elumelu revealed that he had cut short his trip to the United States, where he was scheduled to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, to return to Lagos immediately. He directed that all Heirs Holdings companies observe a minute of silence on Wednesday in honour of the deceased and pledged that the organisation would stand firmly with the grieving families, providing support and assistance during this difficult time. He further announced that a memorial service would be organised in the coming days to pay tribute to the lives lost.

In his message, Elumelu also expressed gratitude to first responders, emergency services, and ordinary citizens who bravely assisted during the crisis. He praised their courage and selflessness in the face of danger, noting that their swift action saved lives and prevented further casualties.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), the fire originated in the inverter room in the basement of Afriland Towers before spreading upwards. The rapid smoke infiltration engulfed several floors, creating panic as employees and visitors scrambled to safety.

Deputy Controller General Ogabi Olajide confirmed that the emergency call was received at 1:38 p.m., prompting immediate deployment of firefighting teams from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations. Their arrival allowed for the rescue of at least nine victims, five of whom were successfully resuscitated on the scene. Sadly, others succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation and burns, while several occupants managed to escape unharmed.

Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing scenes of confusion, with people breaking windows and using stairwells to escape as the dense smoke spread. LSFRS indicated that resuscitation efforts were still ongoing for four additional victims while officials worked to determine the full extent of the structural and material damage caused by the fire.

The Afriland Towers tragedy has reignited conversations about fire safety standards in high-rise buildings across Lagos. Experts and commentators have called for stricter enforcement of safety codes, regular maintenance of critical facilities such as inverters and electrical rooms, and improved evacuation protocols to minimise risks in the event of future emergencies.

For Elumelu, however, the disaster underscored the human dimension of such crises. His words and swift return from international duty reflected a deep personal commitment to the people within his organisation, a reminder that beyond corporate missions and economic ambitions, lives remain the most invaluable asset.